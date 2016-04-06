New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

G Tim Frazier chipped in 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Pelicans Tuesday.

F Dante Cunningham, who played for Villanova’s last Final Four team in 2009, did a pregame television interview while wearing his old college jersey, in the wake of the Wildcats’ dramatic 77-74 victory over North Carolina in Monday night’s national championship game. Asked about his reaction to Kris Jenkins’ winning 3-pointer, Cunningham said, “All I could do is scream.”

F Dante Cunningham scored 19 points to pace New Orleans (29-48) Tuesday. The Pelicans, who saw a two-game winning streak end, are without eight of their top nine players because of injury.

F Luke Babbitt had 16 to help lead New Orleans (29-48) Tuesday. The Pelicans, who saw a two-game winning streak end, are without eight of their top nine players because of injury.

F Alexis Ajinca had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans Tuesday.