New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

PG Jrue Holiday is caring for wife Lauren, who last month gave birth and then underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor. The Pelicans have placed no timetable on when Holiday will return to the team.

G/F Lance Stephenson made the team over Alonzo Gee even though Gee had a $1.2 million guaranteed contract. "With the injuries to Tyreke (Evans) and Jrue (Holiday) not being with the team, we felt we needed a little more playmaking," general manager Dell Demps said. ("Lance) can go out and create and make plays for others."

F Quincy Pondexter (knee), who has not played since April 2015, has had a few setbacks in his recovery and "is probably going to take a little bit longer."

F Anthony Davis suffered a sprained ankle in a preseason game in China on Oct. 12, but he returned for the preseason finale on Friday and is scheduled to start Wednesday. "It doesn't concern me," Davis, who averaged 24.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks last year, said about his recent injury history. "It's basketball. Injuries are part of basketball."