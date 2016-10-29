FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
October 30, 2016 / 3:31 AM / in 10 months

New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jrue Holiday (personal) missed Friday's game.

G/F Quincy Pondexter (knee) missed Friday's game. He is out indefinitely.

F Anthony Davis finished with 45 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals on Friday against the Warriors after accomplishing an NBA first with 50 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and seven steals in a season-opening 107-102 loss to Denver on Wednesday. "The dude is an All-Star," Hornets guard Tim Frazier said of Davis. "You've seen him do it in back-to-back games and I'm sure he'll do it again tomorrow (in San Antonio). He finds his way. He's versatile -- he can score on 3-pointers, jump shots, layups, dunks, free throws and you can hardly stop him."

G/F Tyreke Evans (knee) sat out Friday night's game.

