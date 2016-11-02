New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

F Anthony Davis led all scorers with 35 points, including 17 of 18 from the foul line, and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds. Davis scored 50, 45 and 35 points in three of the Pelicans' four losses this year, and was not a happy camper about his team's defensive performance, allowing the Bucks to dominate in the paint 58-38 and shoot 48 percent for the game. "We had too many mental breakdowns," Davis said. "We're not talking out there, and therefore, we have mental breakdowns, which leads to easy layups at the basket and open shots. We're not worried about the offensive part. We scored 113 points. It's defense where we've got to become better."