F Dante Cunningham has been suspended for one game after pleading guilty to negligent driving while exhibiting the effects of having consumed alcohol, the NBA announced Friday. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Cunningham will miss Friday night's game against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham, 29, was cited on suspicion of a DUI in Clark County, Wash., in June and pleaded guilty in August. "It's something that happened and obviously he regrets it, and it's time to move on," New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said.