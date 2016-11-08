FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
November 8, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 10 months ago

New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Archie Goodwin was signed by the Pelicans to fill the roster spot of G Lance Stephenson. Goodwin, a fourth-year pro out of Kentucky, has averaged 6.2 points in 150 career NBA games, all with the Phoenix Suns. He was available for Monday's game at Golden State.

SG Archie Goodwin was signed to fill the roster opening created when SG Lance Stephenson was waived. However, he didn't play Monday night against the Warriors.

G Lance Stephenson was waived by the Pelicans. Stephenson will undergo surgery to repair a groin injury and is expected to be sidelined approximately two months. He played in New Orleans' first six games, averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 27 minutes per game.

F Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 33 points and 13 rebounds Monday in a loss at Golden State. He hit 11 of his 18 shots and 10 of his 13 free throws.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
