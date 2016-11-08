New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

G Archie Goodwin was signed by the Pelicans to fill the roster spot of G Lance Stephenson. Goodwin, a fourth-year pro out of Kentucky, has averaged 6.2 points in 150 career NBA games, all with the Phoenix Suns. He was available for Monday's game at Golden State.

G Lance Stephenson was waived by the Pelicans. Stephenson will undergo surgery to repair a groin injury and is expected to be sidelined approximately two months. He played in New Orleans' first six games, averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 27 minutes per game.

F Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 33 points and 13 rebounds Monday in a loss at Golden State. He hit 11 of his 18 shots and 10 of his 13 free throws.