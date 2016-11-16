New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

PG Jrue Holiday will return to the team for Thursday's practice and play Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Pelicans announced. Coach Alvin Gentry told reporters Holiday has been working out twice per day and appears in great shape as he rejoins the team. Holiday has not been with the team all season as he tended to his wife, U.S. Women's Soccer star Lauren Holiday, who gave birth and had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor. Holiday averaged 16.8 points and 6.0 assists in 65 games last year for New Orleans.

F/C Anthony Davis averages 30.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game for the 2-9 Pelicans. He is shooting 48.7 percent.