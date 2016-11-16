FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 17, 2016 / 4:10 AM / 9 months ago

New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Jrue Holiday will return to the team for Thursday's practice and play Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Pelicans announced. Coach Alvin Gentry told reporters Holiday has been working out twice per day and appears in great shape as he rejoins the team. Holiday has not been with the team all season as he tended to his wife, U.S. Women's Soccer star Lauren Holiday, who gave birth and had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor. Holiday averaged 16.8 points and 6.0 assists in 65 games last year for New Orleans.

F/C Anthony Davis averages 30.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game for the 2-9 Pelicans. He is shooting 48.7 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.