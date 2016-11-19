New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

PG Jrue Holiday had been absent for the first 12 games of the season. Holiday, who had been out since the start of training camp to be with his wife Lauren, who gave birth to the couple's first child and underwent brain surgery, came off the bench to score 21 points.

F/C Anthony Davis, who missed an 89-82 loss at Orlando on Thursday because of a bruised quad, scored a game-high 38 points.

F Terrence Jones, who started in Anthony Davis' place and scored a career-high 26 points against Orlando, came off the bench to score 15 Friday.