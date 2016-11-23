New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

PG Jrue Holiday tallied 15 points and four assists in his third game since returning from a hiatus to be with his ailing wife and his newborn baby. "Adding Jrue back to the mix gives us a comfort level and a confidence level we didn't have earlier when we struggled to close out games," coach Alvin Gentry said.

G Tim Frazier matched his career high with 21 points and was one off his best ever with 14 assists in the Pelicans' 112-94 victory over the Hawks. "We came out hungry. We jumped on them from the start and continued to fight the whole game," Frazier said.

F/C Anthony Davis missed much of Tuesday night's game because of a right knee contusion. Davis banged his knee on a chair while diving into the stands to save a loose ball late in the first quarter. He returned to start the fourth quarter although the Pelicans led 95-71 and finished with 13 points. "He came back out and said that he could go," coach Alvin Gentry said. "We put him back in to see if he was ready for (Minnesota on Wednesday) and then took him back out."

F Terrance Jones scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half. Jones, who skipped the morning shootaround because he wasn't feeling well, made his first five shots. "I didn't know what to expect," Gentry said. "He said that he thought he could go and he wanted to try to get in early and try to break a sweat. I though he played a really good game."