New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

G Tim Frazier said he will miss 7-to-10 days because of a wrist injury he suffered during a 113-109 loss to Golden State on Tuesday.

Rookie G Buddy Hield recorded season highs of 21 points and five 3-pointers in New Orleans' 102-95 victory over Indiana on Thursday. "It's good to see Buddy step up the way he did and I still think he can shoot it even better than he did tonight," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "He's just learning what a good shot is, when he should shoot it and when he should try to drive it." Hield made all of his 3-pointers in the second half. "Tonight felt really good," Hield said. "I felt my teammates found me in good spots. They gave me confidence and lifted me up. We closed the first half kind of slow and I said to myself, "be more aggressive and make some shots in the second half, keep building confidence."

F Anthony Davis scored a game-high 35 points, just above his 30.5 average that his second highest in the NBA, in New Orleans' 102-95 victory over Indiana on Thursday.

G Tyreke Evans scored seven points in 11 minutes in his first game Thursday since undergoing knee surgery Feb. 11 of last season.