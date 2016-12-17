FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 18, 2016

New Orleans Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Tim Frazier returned to action after missing one game with a bone contusion in his right wrist. Frazier was originally set to miss 7-10 days with the injury.

F Anthony Davis paced the Pelicans (9-19) with 19 points despite playing just 22 minutes. Davis departed in the third quarter with a left lower-leg contusion. Davis scored 12 of the Pelicans’ first 21 points, his 19-footer with 3:25 remaining in the first quarter cutting the deficit to 22-21.

F Terrence Jones had 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench for New Orleans, which has dropped six of seven meetings against Houston.

