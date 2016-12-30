Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch

G Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 22 points Thursday in a win over the Heat.

G Marco Belinelli (sprained ankle) missed his second straight game Thursday.

C Cody Zeller played Thursday despite a cut on his hand sustained in a 120-101 win at Orlando on Wednesday. He had nine points and seven rebounds against the Heat.

G Nicolas Batum narrowly missed his second triple-double in less than a week with 16 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. He went without an assist in the fourth quarter largely because teammates kept missing open shots. Batum also had three steals and one blocked shot.