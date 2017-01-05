FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 6, 2017 / 3:49 AM / 8 months ago

Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Cody Zeller remained in the NBA's concussion protocol.

F Frank Kaminsky scored 17 points, all in the first half Wednesday.

G Kemba Walker added 20 points for the Hornets.

F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting from the field Wednesday.

G Marco Belinelli returned after missing the previous five games with a sprained ankle.

G Nicolas Batum led the Hornets with 28 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. He was just 7 of 18 from the field but 13 of 15 from the line. He hit a driving layup and a 3-pointer in a 9-0 run that pushed a 105-104 Charlotte lead to 114-104 with 1:19 remaining.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.