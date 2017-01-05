Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch

C Cody Zeller remained in the NBA's concussion protocol.

F Frank Kaminsky scored 17 points, all in the first half Wednesday.

G Kemba Walker added 20 points for the Hornets.

F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting from the field Wednesday.

G Marco Belinelli returned after missing the previous five games with a sprained ankle.

G Nicolas Batum led the Hornets with 28 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. He was just 7 of 18 from the field but 13 of 15 from the line. He hit a driving layup and a 3-pointer in a 9-0 run that pushed a 105-104 Charlotte lead to 114-104 with 1:19 remaining.