7 months ago
Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
February 2, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 7 months ago

Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Cody Zeller (quad) sat out his fourth consecutive game Tuesday. Coach Steve Clifford said it's unlikely Zeller will play Wednesday at Golden State, too.

G Kemba Walker scored 22 points Tuesday in the Hornets' blowout loss at Portland.

G Nicolas Batum collected 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists Tuesday in the Hornets' blowout loss at Portland. Batum joins Cleveland's LeBron James, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Houston's James Harden and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook as the only players averaging at least 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists this season. "Nic's a cornerstone of our franchise," coach Steve Clifford said. "He has made a huge difference in our team."

