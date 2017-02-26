Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch

F Cody Zeller's absence continued. Zeller (quadriceps soreness) missed five straight games and 12 of the last 13.

C Frank Kaminsky scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to pace the Hornets, who won for only the second time in their past 14 overall and for the 11th time in their past 35. He made 9 of 18 shots, canned five 3-pointers and also helped stymie the Kings' pick-and-roll designs for center Willie Cauley-Stein.

F Marvin Williams added 16 points for the Hornets, who fell a point shy of scoring 100 in regulation for the first time in four games despite shooting only 40 percent from the field.

G Marco Belinelli added 13 points with six assists for the Hornets.

G Nicolas Batum scored 15 points for the Hornets.