Charlotte Hornets - PlayerWatch

F/C Frank Kaminsky suffered an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, the Hornets announced Friday. The injury occurred with 7:38 remaining in the fourth quarter of Charlotte's 120-103 loss to the Suns on Thursday night. The Hornets said Kaminsky will be listed as out for the game at Denver on Saturday and he will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Charlotte. The 7-foot-, 240-pound Kaminsky, 23, has appeared in 59 games (16 starts) this season, averaging 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per contest.