Preview: Warriors at Hornets

The next stop on the Golden State Warriors’ march to history is a visit to Stephen Curry’s home state. Curry, who played his college ball at Davidson in North Carolina, will try to guide the Warriors to their 20th straight win to begin the season when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Curry stepped up with a go-ahead 3-pointer and the clinching free throws in Monday’s 106-103 win at Utah, which opened up a seven-game road trip for Golden State. “I think everybody has gotten used to us beating everybody by 20, and then we have a close game,” Warriors forward Draymond Green told reporters. “We’re not surprised. We know that’s going to happen throughout the course of the season, but I think we responded well.” The Hornets are playing the finale of a seven-game homestand that has seen them rip off five wins thus far, with the lone setback coming against the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Things got a little tougher for Charlotte in a win over Milwaukee on Sunday, when center Al Jefferson went down with a calf strain that is expected to keep him out two to three weeks.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (19-0): Golden State figures to be tested on its road trip and proved it could still operate at the end of a close game on Monday after the previous five victories came by double digits. “The more pressure, the bigger the moment, the more comfortable our guys feel,” interim head coach Luke Walton told reporters. Green came up with the key rebound in the final seconds on Monday but fell just short of his third straight triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (10-7): Jefferson could be replaced in the starting lineup by Cody Zeller, with Charlotte putting even more responsibility into the hands of its talented backcourt. Jefferson is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds – his lowest marks since the 2005-06 campaign – and occasionally operates alone on the inside with the Hornets employing a perimeter-based attack. Marvin Williams, Kemba Walker, Nicolas Batum and Jeremy Lamb each buried three 3-pointers in Sunday’s 87-82 triumph.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Walker is averaging 23.4 points on 55 percent shooting in the last seven games.

2. Warriors F Harrison Barnes (ankle) is not expected to play.

3. Golden State took both meetings last season, including a 106-101 victory at Charlotte on Nov. 28, 2014.

PREDICTION: Warriors 103, Hornets 91