Pistons 116, Hornets 77

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Jodie Meeks fired in 24 points off the bench and the Detroit Pistons cruised past the depleted Charlotte Hornets 116-77 on Sunday afternoon at The Palace.

Meeks, a shooting guard, reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time as Detroit won by its largest margin of the season. Its previous best was a 28-point victory, 106-78, over Charlotte on Feb. 10.

Center Andre Drummond notched his 47th double-double with 15 points and 19 rebounds for the Pistons (31-49) in their home finale. Detroit power forward Greg Monroe contributed 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and his backup, Anthony Tolliver, added 17 points.

Rookie forward Noah Vonleh achieved career highs with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hornets (33-47), who have lost four straight and 14 of their last 19. Shooting guard Gerald Henderson added 14 points.

Drummond piled up eight points and 11 rebounds in the first quarter as the Pistons grabbed a 30-10 lead. The Hornets shot 4-for-19 from the field during the quarter.

Detroit’s bench boosted the lead to as many as 34 point in the second quarter. Meeks tossed in a transition 3-pointer to make it 49-17 and reserve point guard John Lucas III’s jumper gave the Pistons their biggest lead of the half at 53-19. The Hornets finally showed signs of life late in the quarter, cutting the Pistons’ advantage to 25 at 59-34 by halftime.

Charlotte center Bismack Biyombo’s hook shot midway through the third made it 64-45 but the Hornets never got any closer.

NOTES: The Hornets played without their starting frontcourt of C Al Jefferson (knee), PF Cody Zeller (shoulder) and SF Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) for the fifth consecutive game because of injuries. SG Lance Stephenson (toe) was also unavailable. ... Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy shrugged off reports out of New York that the Knicks will target PF and unrestricted free agent Greg Monroe. “We’re going to try to keep Greg, no question about that,” he said. “I don’t know of any tampering. If I don’t have any knowledge, I‘m certainly not going to be accusing people.” ... Detroit ranks 24th in defensive field-goal percentage (45.7). “We’ve got to make big strides at that end of the floor (next season) for us to make a move and be a playoff team,” Van Gundy said. ... The teams split the four-game season series. ... Charlotte’s 10-point first quarter tied the lowest-scoring quarter by any Pistons opponent this season. ... The Pistons finish their season with road games against Cleveland and New York, while the Hornets have a home game against Houston and a road tilt in Toronto.