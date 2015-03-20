Suns edge Davis-less Pelicans in low-scoring game

PHOENIX -- Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said Phoenix’s 74-72 win against the New Orleans Pelicans during “Throwback Thursday” theme night felt like a flashback to the 1930s.

Phoenix forward Brandan Wright, who tallied 16 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks, only dared to compare the slugfest to a game from the 1960s.

Whatever the case, it was a gritty and necessary win for the Suns.

Considering forward Kevin Durant’s foot injury remains a question in Oklahoma City, the two teams behind the Western Conference’s eighth-place Thunder had plenty to fight for in U.S. Airways Center. With the win, the Suns (36-33) pulled within 1 1/2 games of the Pelicans (37-31) and 2 1/2 games of the Thunder (38-30), who were idle Thursday.

“It was a tough game, it was physical,” Wright said. “The referees were letting us play, a lot of grabbing, a lot of holding. A low-scoring game, one of those old 1960-type of games. We just grinded it out. It feels good to get a win like that.”

The Suns tied their franchise low for fewest points scored in a victory.

It helped Phoenix that the Pelicans were without All-Star forward Anthony Davis, who earlier Thursday turned his left ankle during New Orleans’ shootaround. However, the Pelicans felt as if they had a chance despite the absence of Davis and then a mid-game calf strain sustained by center Omer Asik.

With New Orleans down by one point, Pelicans guard Tyreke Evans missed a floater with three seconds to play, allowing the Suns eke out the victory despite shooting 34.9 percent and going 2-for-22 from 3-point range.

“We got Tyreke going to the basket, great look,” Pelicans coach Monty Williams said. “Pump-faked, a guy went by him, just missed the shot. Alexis (Ajinca) had a chance to put it back in. That’s all you can ask for.”

Leading the scoring for the Suns, who were without center Alex Len and guard Brandon Knight due to ankle injuries, was forward Markieff Morris, who scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Suns held off the Pelicans’ charge. He shot 2-for-10 through the first three quarters.

Suns forward Marcus Morris wound up with two points on 1-of-11 shooting, and point guard Eric Bledsoe finished with five points on 2-for-15 shooting.

“I think early he wasn’t able to get to the basket,” Hornacek said of Bledsoe. “Their plan was to try to jam it inside and not let us get any easy layups.”

On the brighter side for the Suns was the performance of Wright. He went 8-for-10 from the field and led the charge in helping hold New Orleans to 37.3 percent shooting.

“He got a couple shots that guys didn’t think he was going to be able to get and he was able to block them,” Hornacek said. “But there were times when he was challenging the shot and still getting back in there for a rebound. That’s activity that we love to get from him.”

Phoenix led 43-34 after a grinding first half that saw the teams combine to shoot 2-for-18 from 3-point range.

The Suns briefly held a 10-point lead in the second and again with three minutes to play in the third quarter, but the Pelicans answered the second double-digit deficit with a 12-0 run to take a 57-55 lead less than a minute into the final period.

Two Pelicans 3-pointers in the final two minutes set up Evans’ go-ahead attempt with the Suns leading 73-72, but it didn’t fall.

Guard Eric Gordon led New Orleans with 14 points. Asik finished with 14 rebounds, 13 of which came in the first half, before leaving in the fourth with the injury.

The injury count, which also includes starting point guard Jrue Holiday, is coming at a bad time as the Pelicans hit a critical stretch with the Suns sitting behind them and the Thunder looking vulnerable enough ahead of them.

“It’s crazy,” Gordon said. “Definitely at this point in the year, it’s going to boil down to who’s the healthiest and who can execute the most.”

NOTES: Pelicans F Anthony Davis, who is averaging 24 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game, missed the game after rolling his left ankle during drills at the morning shootaround. New Orleans coach Monty Williams said it was too soon to know how long Davis could be out. F Dante Cunningham replaced Davis in the starting lineup. ... The Suns were without G Brandon Knight and C Alex Len as they recover from ankle sprains. F Marcus Morris and C Brandan Wright started in their places. ... After playing the Pelicans, the Suns face six of seven teams currently in the top eight spots of the Western Conference standings. Phoenix plays the Rockets in Houston on Saturday. ... The Pelicans continue their road trip with a game against the league-leading Golden State Warriors on Friday.