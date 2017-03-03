Hot-shooting Suns knock off Hornets

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns shared their way to a season-best shooting night on Thursday.

Starting guards Devin Booker and Eric Bledsoe combined for 29 points and 16 assists and reserve point guard Tyler Ulis had a career-high eight assists in the Suns' 120-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Booker scored 15 points, one of six Suns in double figures, and had a season-high nine assists as Phoenix shot a season-high 59.7 percent from the field.

"When the ball doesn't stick, everybody gets involved and we have fun out there, as you see," Booker said.

"A lot of smiles. Everybody is sharing and everybody is contributing. Even if you are not scoring, you are contributing in other ways. I feel like it is contagious. Once one person starts doing it, the whole team starts doing it."

The Suns (19-42) had 30 assists on 46 field goals while breaking a three-game losing streak. They are 12-9 against the Eastern Conference.

Kemba Walker had 26 points and eight assists and forward Marvin Williams scored 19 points for the Hornets (26-35), who failed in an attempt to win a second straight game for the first time since Jan. 18-21, when they won three in a row.

Walker has 41 20-point games this season, tying his record for 20-point games in a season set last year.

Marquese Chriss scored a team-high 17 points and T.J. Warren had 16 points and eight rebounds. Chriss was helped off the floor with a strained left calf but returned with 7:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Reserves Alan Williams and Leandro Barbosa also had 16 points, and Williams added 12 rebounds.

Suns reserves had 53 points and were 22 of 38 from the field while playing liberally in the second half.

"The team effort was amazing," Suns coach Earl Watson said. "Our second unit played phenomenal."

The Suns shot 55.7 percent from the field in a 137-101 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 15, their previous season best. They had a season-high 32 assists in that game.

"We had three or four guys who put a lot into the game and did a good job, but you've got to have everybody," Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said.

"We never got them under control. Penetration. Transition. We let them play to their strengths. We didn't have near the energy level or the purpose of play that you have to have."

Charlotte shot 39.3 percent from the floor. Walker was 10 of 24 and shooting guard Nicolas Batum, who had 12 points, was 3 of 15.

"They just played harder than us," Walker said. "We tried to play catch-up way too late, but we got cold. That's been us all year, play in spurts."

The Suns took an 85-73 lead midway through the third quarter, when Chriss made a dunk to cap a 16-3 run. The Hornets got within one point on their first two possessions of the fourth quarter but never led as the Suns pulled away.

Walker had 18 points, three rebounds and three assists at halftime, which ended with the Suns leading 61-58. Booker had 11 points and seven assists in the first half.

NOTES: Hornets C Frank Kaminsky, who had 16 points, suffered what appeared to be a left shoulder injury on a collision with 7:38 remaining. He did not return. ... Suns G Devin Booker made one 3-pointer and has 211, third in NBA history behind Wizards G Bradley Beal (229) and Cleveland F LeBron James (212) among players reaching that total before age 21. Booker is likely to break the record because he does not turn 21 until Oct. 30. ... Suns C Tyson Chandler missed his fourth straight game as the Suns look at C Alex Len, who will be a free agent this offseason. G Brandon Knight also missed his fourth straight. ... Charlotte will finish a season-long, seven-game road trip at Denver on Saturday. The Hornets have not played a home game since Feb. 13, a span also broken up by the All-Star Game.