Preview: Nets at Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to dig themselves out of a hole and aim to record a second straight victory for the first time this season when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Brooklyn is off to a woeful 2-9 start but arrives in Charlotte on a high after recording a 90-88 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

Forward Thaddeus Young knocked down the two decisive free throws with 1.4 seconds remaining against Atlanta and then broke up the inbounds pass on the Hawks’ last-chance attempt. Young had a solid all-around game with 16 points, 11 rebounds and a season-best five steals while posting his second straight double-double and third in five games. Charlotte dropped a 102-94 road decision to the New York Knicks on Tuesday to slip one game below .500. The Hornets have an opportunity to reel off some victories as their next seven games and nine of 10 are at home.

TV: 7 ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE NETS (2-9): Young underwent X-rays on his wrist after the contest but no damage was identified and he is expected to be available against the Hornets. Veteran small forward Joe Johnson has been a big factor in Brooklyn’s demise as he is averaging just 11 points and shooting 32.8 percent from the field. Johnson made two 3-pointers against Atlanta to raise his career total to 1,721 to move into 12th place in NBA history, passing Dale Ellis (1,719).

ABOUT THE HORNETS (5-6): Shooting guard Nicolas Batum was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for his superb play last week but had his worst outing of the season against the Knicks. Batum had just four points on 1-of-9 shooting on Tuesday after averaging 28.3 points over the previous three games. Point guard Kemba Walker was Charlotte’s go-to threat against the Knicks as he poured in a season-high 31 points for only his second time over 20 this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets went 2-1 against the Hornets last season and won both meetings in Charlotte — including one victory by 27 points.

2. Brooklyn C Brook Lopez had 24 points and 10 rebounds against Atlanta for his sixth double-double of the season.

3. Charlotte SF P.J. Hairston (quadriceps) will miss his second straight game and might not return until next week.

PREDICTION: Nets 97, Hornets 93