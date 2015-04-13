Preview: Rockets at Hornets

The Houston Rockets are fighting for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference and could end up as low as No. 6 with a poor final two games. The Rockets will try to take advantage of a team out of the race when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

The Hornets were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention over the weekend and quickly shifted into future mode, with the young players getting a big minutes boost. The result has been four straight losses – the last three by a combined 81 points – but at least the reserves are showing some promise. The Rockets are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies for the third-best record in the Western Conference, one-half game behind second-place San Antonio. Houston pulled out of a two-game slide with a 121-114 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday as James Harden bounced back.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (54-26): Harden averaged 19 points on 11-of-34 shooting in back-to-back losses to the Spurs but went 10-of-18 from the field for 30 points against the Pelicans on Sunday. That marked the third time in six games this month that Harden hit the 30 mark, including efforts of 51 and 41 points. Monday marks the final road game Houston, which finishes out the regular season by hosting Utah on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (33-47): Noah Vonleh, the ninth overall pick in last June’s draft, has gotten the most benefit with 21 or more minutes in each of the last three games. The power forward broke out in Sunday’s 116-77 loss at Detroit on Sunday with season highs of 16 points and 12 rebounds in 29 minutes. Guard Troy Daniels is trying to make an impression as well but followed up a 15-point performance in a loss at Atlanta on Friday with two points on 1-of-9 shooting against the Pistons.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have taken eight straight in the series, including a 102-83 home win Dec. 31.

2. Charlotte G Kemba Walker is 18-of-56 from the field over the last four games.

3. Houston C Dwight Howard posted his third straight double-double Sunday.

PREDICTION: Rockets 116, Hornets 83