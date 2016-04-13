Preview: Magic at Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets look to follow up an inspiring road victory with another strong postseason tune up in their regular-season finale Wednesday against the improving Orlando Magic. The Hornets, who will be either the fifth or sixth seed when the Eastern Conference playoffs begin, won 114-100 at Boston on Monday in what could be a preview of a first-round matchup.

“It’s one of the best games we’ve played all year,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford told reporters. “By far the best game we’ve played in three weeks or so.” The Hornets have won just three of the last six games overall and Clifford told the media that no one would be rested against the Magic unless they are injured. Orlando will be a good test for Charlotte after winning six of its last nine contests, including Monday’s 107-98 triumph against Milwaukee at home. The Magic played that game without leading scorers Nikola Vucevic (leg bruise) and Victor Oladipo (concussion), along with talented forward Aaron Gordon (concussion), and all three are doubtful for Wednesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (35-46): Orlando, which started the season 19-13 before falling apart after the calendar turned to 2016, has defeated three playoff teams (Indiana, Memphis, Miami) during its strong finish. Swingman Evan Fournier is averaging 20.3 points over the last seven games while point guard Elfrid Payton dished out double-figure assists in seven of the last 11 contests with four double-doubles and one triple-double. Rookie Mario Hezonja is coming off one of his best games – 19 points, seven assists, five steals.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (47-34): Nicolas Batum (ankle sprain), who left Monday’s game, Cody Zeller (bruised sternum) and Jeremy Lamb (toe) could be in line to sit out the final game as a precaution and Clifford may limit minutes for his key players. Guard Jeremy Lin rebounded after a one-point effort to score 25 to go along with seven rebounds, five steals and five assists Monday. Leading scorer Kemba Walker (21.1) had a few off-shooting nights this month, but is still averaging 22.4 points over a seven-game stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Charlotte C Al Jefferson registered his first double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds) in almost a month against Boston on Monday.

2. Orlando SF Devyn Marble matched his season high with nine points in each of the last two games.

3. The Hornets have won four of the last five meetings, including a 107-99 triumph at home on March 16.

PREDICTION: Hornets 102, Magic 96