Rockets 100, Hornets 90

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Guard James Harden scored 29 points, and the Houston Rockets remained alive in quest for the Southwest Division title with a 100-90 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

The Rockets started taking control late in the third quarter and eventually led by as many as 12 in the fourth.

They shot just 41.2 percent from the field and were 9-of-35 (25.7 percent) from 3-point range, but they made 12 more free throws than the Hornets. Houston finished 21-for-26 from the line to Charlotte’s 9-for-17.

With the win, the Rockets (55-26) moved back into a tie for first in the division with idle San Antonio, with Memphis needing a win at Golden State later Monday night to make it a three-way tie. The division winner likely will earn the No. 2 seed for the Western Conference playoffs.

Related Coverage Preview: Rockets at Hornets

Harden, who came into the game second in the NBA in scoring at 27.5 points per game, shot just 7-for-20 from the field but finished 14-for-16 from the line.

The Rockets also got 16 points and 11 rebounds from forward Josh Smith. Five other Houston players scored in double figures. Guard Jason Terry scored 13, guard Corey Brewer and forward Trevor Ariza scored 11 each, and forward Terrence Jones and center Clint Capela scored 10 each.

Coach Kevin McHale gave center Dwight Howard the night off to rest with the Rockets playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Guard Brian Roberts came off the bench to lead the Hornets with 23 points. Guard Jeffery Taylor scored 16, guard Troy Daniels 15 and forward Marvin Williams 12. Starting guards Kemba Walker and Gerald Henderson combined for only six points on 3-of-20 shooting.

The Hornets were without center Al Jefferson (right knee soreness), forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (left ankle sprain), forward Cody Zeller (right shoulder soreness), guard Lance Stephenson (right toe sprain) and guard P.J. Hairston (right knee sprain). Guard Mo Williams received the night off to rest.

The Hornets (33-48) lost their fifth straight.

The Rockets led 24-23 after one quarter and were up by 10 at one point in the second quarter before the Hornets fought back to a 52-52 halftime tie. The Rockets led 83-75 going into the fourth quarter.

NOTES: Both teams were playing the second night of back-to-backs. The Rockets beat New Orleans 121-114 at home Sunday, and the Hornets lost at Detroit 116-77. ... The Hornets’ 39-point loss at Detroit matched their worst loss of the season. They lost 129-90 at Cleveland on Jan. 23. ... The Rockets were also without G Patrick Beverley (left wrist surgery) and C Donatas Motiejunas (low back surgery). ... The Rockets won the only previous meeting this season, 102-83 at Houston on Dec. 31. ... The Hornets finished with 11 sellouts at Time Warner Cable Arena this season, which is one more than the last three seasons combined. Attendance was up more than 2,000 per game this season, with the Hornets jumping from 25th in the league last season to 18th this year. ... The Hornets will close the season Wednesday at Toronto. All five injured Hornets are ruled out for that game. ... The Rockets will return home to face Utah in their regular-season finale Wednesday.