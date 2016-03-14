Preview: Mavericks at Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are rising with seven consecutive victories and have a chance to add another to the tally when they host the struggling Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The Hornets’ streak is their longest since 2002 and they have won 13 of their last 15 games to move into fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

While Charlotte is streaking, Dallas is sliding down the Western Conference with a season-worst five consecutive losses. The Mavericks are tied with the Houston Rockets for the final two playoff spots and are threatening to allow ninth-place Utah back into the picture. “We are a .500 team. We are our record,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said after Saturday’s 112-105 home loss to the Indiana Pacers. “And I told the guys after the game that we’re going to have to earn our way back up over .500. It’s not going to get any easier.” The Hornets posted a 125-109 home win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday and are averaging 118 points during the seven-game winning streak.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (33-33): The loss to the Pacers was Dallas’ fourth consecutive home loss and is certainly testing the resolve of a team that may have overachieved early in the season. Now the Mavericks are at .500 for the first time all season and are about to enter a stretch in which eight of their next 11 games are on the road. “We’ve got to keep plugging and keep fighting,” forward Dirk Nowitzki told reporters. “I don’t think we have any quitters in this locker room.”

ABOUT THE HORNETS (37-28): Charlotte has recorded four victories of 15 or more points during the hot streak and the players are confident and preaching teamwork. “We’re doing a great job of setting screens, getting people open,” veteran forward Marvin Williams told reporters. “Guys are doing a great job of penetrating, making shots. We’re moving the ball. When we move the ball we have a lot of options. A lot of guys can score. We’re doing a great job of playing together. Hopefully we can keep it rolling.” One guy that has been rolling is guard Kemba Walker, who scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting against the Rockets for his 34th 20-point outing of the campaign and is averaging 28.6 points during the winning streak.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. C Al Jefferson scored 31 points as the Hornets registered a 108-94 road win over the Mavericks on Nov. 5.

2. Nowitzki scored 30 points against Indiana and is averaging 26.8 points over the past four games.

3. Williams scored 25 points against Houston and has posted back-to-back 20-point outings for the first time all season.

PREDICTION: Hornets 121, Mavericks 105