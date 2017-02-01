Preview: Hornets at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors hope to see All-Star point guard Stephen Curry back on the court when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Curry is recovering from a bout with the stomach flu that caused him to miss Sunday's game against Portland and he is listed as questionable to play against the Hornets.

Curry went through his personal shooting routine during an informal session Tuesday and the results were encouraging to Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "Steph's feeling better. He's getting his shots up and getting a workout in," Kerr told reporters. "(Monday) was good for him. He kept his food down. He's feeling better. I would say highly likely that he plays." Charlotte is sliding in the wrong direction with five straight losses after suffering a 115-98 road loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The Hornets haven't won on the road since the calendar turned to 2017, dropping all eight encounters and giving up an average of 111.4 points.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (23-26): All-Star point guard Kemba Walker scored 22 points in the loss to Portland for his fifth straight 20-point outing and 35th of the campaign. Walker also moved into third-place on the franchise's all-time scoring list with 7,423 points, passing Larry Johnson (7,405), and has made at least one 3-pointer in 27 consecutive games. Shooting guard Nicolas Batum matched his season-best of four 3-pointers while scoring 18 points against his former club and has drained 12 3-pointers over the past four games.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (41-7): Small forward Kevin Durant scored 33 points in Sunday's 113-111 victory over Portland and is averaging 29 points over the last four games. One of those stellar contests was a 33-point performance against the Hornets on Jan. 25 when he was 11-of-20 from the field and connected on all 10 of his free-throw attempts. Golden State forward Draymond Green aims to break out of a slump in which he tallied five points in each of the past two games and reached double digits just once in the last five outings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors won the past five meetings, including the 113-103 victory last week.

2. Charlotte C Cody Zeller (quadriceps) is slated to miss his fifth straight game — the Hornets are 1-10 without him.

3. Golden State C Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is questionable after undergoing an MRI exam Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Warriors 133, Hornets 110