Subs guide Warriors to 11th win in a row

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The box score indicated the Golden State Warriors’ starters played brilliantly Thursday night.

While that might have been true, Golden State coach Steve Kerr knew his reserves played as big a role as anyone in a record-setting game.

The second unit triggered a second-quarter turnaround, and the Warriors earned their 11th consecutive victory, 112-85 in a nationally televised game.

Golden State outscored the New Orleans Pelicans 31-12 in the decisive second period.

In beating the Pelicans for an eighth straight time, the Warriors (16-2) improved their league-best record while also matching the franchise record for consecutive wins, set initially during the 1971-72 season.

“This is the best game we’ve played in a long time,” Kerr gushed afterward. “Part of it was that we were challenged by this team.”

The challenge came in the form of a 28-22 Pelicans run in a first quarter, during which New Orleans made 52 percent of its shots.

However, the Warriors, who lead the league in defensive field-goal percentage, limited the visitors to 6-for-23 shooting (26.1 percent) in the game-changing second quarter.

“The second group came in and really changed the game momentum-wise and energy-wise,” Kerr said of a unit that featured guards Shaun Livingston and Leandro Barbosa, forward Andre Iguodala and center Marreese Speights alongside starter Harrison Barnes. “The fact that we can still defend at a high level when our starters are off the floor, that’s a big factor (in the club’s success).”

Golden State held the Pelicans scoreless for 5 minutes, 16 seconds early in the period to take a 34-30 lead, then finished the quarter with a 9-2 spurt that produced a 53-40 halftime advantage.

The lead reached 70-48 in the sixth minute of the third quarter, and Golden State’s league-high 16th win was never in doubt after that.

“The second unit came in and saved us,” starting power forward Draymond Green said. “(The starters) couldn’t get it going. That’s big for us (when the second unit plays like that). That’s something that makes us good.”

The double-digit margin of victory was the league-best 11th of the season for the Warriors, who improved to 12-0 when holding the opponent under 100 points.

The Pelicans, who made 13 of their 25 shots in the first quarter, connected on just 37.5 percent (24-for-64) the rest of the way. They finished at 41.6 percent.

“We just drifted,” said Pelicans coach Monty Williams, whose team was coming off a 112-104 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. “We did not continue the team basketball that we played last game and the first quarter. When we came down and tried to go one-on-one, it just looked bad.”

Shooting guard Klay Thompson paced the Warriors with 23 points in 33 minutes.

Point guard Stephen Curry (19 points, 11 assists), Barnes (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Green (14 points, 14 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for the Warriors.

Center Andrew Bogut added 11 rebounds to complement eight points in the balanced Golden State attack.

Power forward Anthony Davis hit 14 of his 19 shots en route to a game-high 30 points for the Pelicans (8-9), who were tipping off a three-game California swing.

Davis also found time for 15 rebounds, tying New Orleans center Omer Asik for game-high honors. Guards Jrue Holiday (12 points) and Tyreke Evans (11) also scored in double figures for the Pelicans, although they combined to shoot just 9-for-30 while also teaming for 11 turnovers.

“He didn’t get enough touches tonight,” Williams said of Davis. “They do a lot of switching, and they have the athletes to do it, but there were times when we could have taken advantage of it and we didn‘t.”

NOTES: The Pelicans signed free agent PF Dante Cunningham before the game. He made his season debut, scoring two points in 12 minutes. The 6-foot-8 Cunningham went unsigned in the offseason after he was charged with felony domestic assault in April. Those charges were dropped in August. Cunningham averaged 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds last season for Minnesota. ... Warriors PG Stephen Curry was selected Western Conference Player of the Month for October/November after averaging 23.8 points, 7.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 16 games. Curry also earned the conference’s previous Player of the Month honors in April. ... The 27-point margin of victory matched the Warriors’ largest of the season. ... Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game he expects PF David Lee to return to action at some point next week. Lee has played in only one game this season -- Nov. 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers, during which he aggravated a hamstring injury after seven minutes.