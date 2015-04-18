Curry, Warriors go up 1-0 on Pelicans

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors played three quarters of a great game Saturday.

That was 100 percent OK with their coach, Steve Kerr.

Point guard Stephen Curry nearly single-handedly outscored the New Orleans Pelicans with 11 first-quarter points as the Warriors built a 15-point lead and rolled to a 106-99 victory in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Monday night in Oakland.

Golden State, the top seed in the West after a 67-win year, picked up right where it left off in the regular season, recording a 19th straight home win and 40th in 42 games at Oracle Arena this year.

The Warriors did it by taking a 25-point lead into the final minute of the third quarter, then holding on.

“We missed a lot of free throws, which made it a lot closer than it needed to be,” Kerr said after his first playoff win as a coach. “But in the playoffs you’ve just got to get it done somehow. We’re up 1-0. That’s where we want to be.”

Curry led the Warriors with 34 points, hitting 13 of 25 shots and four 3-pointers.

All five Golden State starters scored in double figures. Guard Klay Thompson complemented Curry with 21 points, while power forward Draymond Green (15 points, 12 rebounds) and center Andrew Bogut (12 points, 14 rebounds) recorded double-doubles.

“We’re excited. We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time,” Curry said. “The adrenaline rush was great. I think we fed off of that and started off the game well.”

New Orleans power forward Anthony Davis scored a game-high 35 points, 20 in the fourth quarter. He also blocked four shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

Small forward Quincy Pondexter, assigned to cover Curry most of the game, added 20 points for the Pelicans, who were held to 42.2 percent shooting.

“I thought we settled down, which is a win for us, but we’re not satisfied with just settling down,” New Orleans coach Monty Williams said. “We did figure out a few things about them and ourselves. I‘m sure they’re going to play a lot better, so we have to be a lot better.”

Making their third postseason appearance in the last three years, the Warriors wasted little time demonstrating their dominance over the eighth-seeded Pelicans, who didn’t clinch a playoff berth until the final night of the regular season.

Golden State was equally brilliant at both ends of the floor in the first 12 minutes, hitting half of its shots (11 of 22), limiting the Pelicans to 5-for-21 shooting (23.8 percent) and controlling the boards 16-9.

Curry made only one of his five 3-point attempts in the quarter, but it came at the end of a 10-point response after New Orleans had gotten the first two hoops of the game.

The Pelicans, who finished the season with a 45-27 record, got progressively better as the game went along, but they never came close to overcoming their poor start.

“The whole team was nervous,” Davis said. “We were running fast, but our minds were running fast, too. We need to keep moving fast, but we’ve got to get our minds moving slow.”

New Orleans, which was making its first playoff appearance since 2011, did make things interesting early in the final period, scoring the first seven points after recording the final seven of the third quarter.

When Davis hit a jumper with 10:30 remaining, the Pelicans had trimmed a 25-point deficit to 11, 84-73.

New Orleans had three opportunities to get within single digits, but Bogut blocked shots by Davis and reserve forward Dante Cunningham, and Davis couldn’t convert on an 18-footer.

Curry then ended the Golden State drought with a 3-pointer at the 8:55 mark, and Thompson buried a 3 on the next possession, re-establishing a 17-point lead at 90-73.

The outcome was never in doubt after that, although New Orleans did take advantage of Golden State’s poor free throw shooting to get within 101-95 with 55 seconds to go before the Warriors stabilized.

“Obviously, the first three (quarters) were better than the fourth,” Kerr said. “But it was good for us -- good for us to feel that. It’s good for us to have to deal with the feeling in the building, especially as a favorite, when a team starts to come back.”

NOTES: The franchises are meeting in the playoffs for the first time. ... Warriors PG Stephen Curry has made at least one 3-pointer in all 20 of his playoff games. ... Pelicans PF Anthony Davis scored 35 points in his first playoff game. The NBA record for points in a playoff debut is 38, set by SG John Williamson of the New Jersey Nets in 1979. ... Pelicans SG Tyreke Evans suffered a bruised knee in the second quarter Saturday. He was scheduled for an MRI later Saturday night.