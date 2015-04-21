Warriors slow Davis late, top Pelicans in Game 2

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors’ guards scored, their big men rebounded, their bench made sure the stars were well rested and everybody defended.

It was the type of team effort Monday night that produced a 67-win regular season. And now it is has the Warriors two games up in the first round of the playoffs.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson saved 12 of his 26 points for the final 6:39 of the game, and the Golden State defense held New Orleans forward Anthony Davis without a field goal in the fourth quarter, enabling the Warriors to earn a hard-fought, 97-87 victory over the Pelicans in Game 2 of the teams’ Western Conference opening-round series.

“This game was much more indicative of our team than Game 1 was,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, emphasizing the team effort. “I like the box score.”

With their 20th consecutive home win, the Warriors grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven set, which moves to New Orleans for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Saturday.

The top-seeded Warriors, who dominated most of Game 1 en route to a 106-99 home win, led just 81-79 before Thompson hit a spinning jumper in the key with 6:39 to go.

Thompson added 2- and 3-point jumpers on Golden State’s next two possessions, but the eighth-seeded Pelicans wouldn’t go away, pulling within 88-86 after a driving hoop by point guard Tyreke Evans with 4:09 to go.

However, those were New Orleans’ last points until 23.9 seconds remained, by which time Golden State held an insurmountable, 97-86 lead.

“We know we’re not going to shoot a high percentage every night,” Thompson said. “Our defense carried us tonight. We have the best defense in the NBA.”

Thompson dropped in two more baskets during the game-clinching, 9-0 run, including a three-point play with 1:32 go to give the Warriors a nine-point lead and shut the door on the Pelicans.

Equally important, Davis missed his final three shots over that span, and his teammates misfired on three others while mixing in three critical turnovers.

“We were being aggressive,” said Davis, who made six free throws in the fourth quarter but missed all five of his shots. “We made aggressive plays, and the ball just went the other way. We missed shots, and they made theirs.”

Thompson was the high scorer for the Warriors, who hold a 2-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time since 1989. He connected on 11 of his 17 shots, including three of eight 3-point attempts.

Thompson logged only 32 1/2 minutes as Kerr watched his bench play a key role in the comeback from an early 13-point deficit.

”It was fantastic ... the energy that we were able to expend and limit what they could do,“ Kerr said of his ability to keep fresh troops on the floor at all times. ”They’re a handful. Between Davis and their 3-point shooters ... you’ve got to cover a lot of floor.

“We feel the identity of our team is our defense and our versatility.”

Thompson’s backcourt mate, Stephen Curry, also bombed in three 3-pointers en route to 22 points. However, Curry shot just 9-for-21 from the field.

Power forward Draymond Green had a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double, and center Andrew Bogut snatched a game-high 14 boards as Golden State enjoyed a 49-42 advantage on the backboards.

Green (two) and Bogut (three) also combined for five of the team’s seven blocked shots.

Davis, who had a 35-point explosion in the Game 1 loss, scored a team-high 26 points to complement 10 rebounds Monday.

He played 45 of the 48 minutes, but Pelicans coach Monty Williams wouldn’t use fatigue as an excuse for Davis’ late failures.

”We’ve got the rest of the summer to rest,“ he said. ”We’re trying to win games. He’s our best player, and if I need to play him 48 minutes, I’ll play him 48 minutes.

“Now, there are times where I may be able to get him out for a couple of minutes and get him back in. But tonight wasn’t one of those nights.”

Pelicans shooting guard Eric Gordon fired in five 3-pointers during a 23-point effort, and Evans chipped in with 16 points to go with 10 rebounds and a game-high seven assists.

Center Omer Asik was the Pelicans’ leading rebounder with 13.

NOTES: The Warriors improved to 42-0 this season when holding an opponent under 100 points. ... Golden State reserves totaled 25 points after contributing only 12 points to the Game 1 win. ... Pelicans PG Jrue Holiday (sore lower right leg) did not play, but PG/SG Tyreke Evans (bruised left knee) received the green light shortly before tipoff. ... Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that PF David Lee, who missed the first two games of the series with a strained lower back, would be re-evaluated during the two days off between Games 2 and 3 and was a possibility for Thursday’s game in New Orleans. ... Warriors SF Andre Iguodala received seven first-place votes out of 130 and finished fourth in the balloting for NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Warriors C Marreese Speights placed seventh, getting one first-place vote. No Pelican received a first-, second- or third-place vote. ... At his pregame press conference, Pelicans coach Monty Williams downplayed comments he made earlier in the day about the Oracle Arena crowd being illegally loud, saying, “It was more of a compliment than anything.”