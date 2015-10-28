Curry pours in 40 as Warriors rout Pelicans

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Steve Kerr was unable to coach the Golden State Warriors on opening night because of a back injury, but that didn’t stop him from giving his interim replacement, Luke Walton, some last-minute advice Tuesday.

“He told me, ‘We won 67 (regular-season) games last year, and I didn’t know what I was doing at all,'” Walton said after the Warriors began their title defense with a 111-95 shellacking of the New Orleans Pelicans. “His point being: We have many good players. Trust them.”

The most trustworthy on this night was point guard Stephen Curry, who poured in 40 points in the nationally televised game. He became the first reigning Most Valuable Player to score 40-plus points in the opener since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 41 in 1972.

“I expected to play well,” said Curry, whose point total was the fifth highest ever for a Warrior on opening night. “We had a good flow, and I got into a rhythm. When you’re in a rhythm, you want to keep attacking.”

The evening was a joyous one for the Warriors from start to finish, as the club received its 2014-15 championship rings in a pregame ceremony featuring NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

The Warriors picked up right where they left off on a home court on which they haven’t lost a regular-season game since January. Golden State went 39-2 at Oracle Arena last season.

They did so without Kerr, who attended the ring ceremony but then headed straight to the locker room, where he rested an ailing back as he watched the game on television.

Related Coverage Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

He did find time to address Walton before the game and the team at halftime.

“I heard he was nervous,” Curry said of Walton. “Just like a player, you’ll get butterflies before a game. His preparation kicked in, he was calm, and he made some good calls. I think he’ll be great for us in Coach Kerr’s absence.”

Curry buried four 3-pointers during a 24-point, first-quarter explosion, as the Warriors thrilled a crowd that had just taken its seats following the raising of just the franchise’s second banner in its West Coast history.

The Warriors went on to lead by 10 at halftime and by as many as 20 in the third quarter before coasting home for an easy victory over a Pelicans team it swept 4-0 in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

New Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, a 2014-15 Warriors assistant coach, received a championship ring to a loud ovation before the game, but then he was relegated to watching his old pals dominate his injury-depleted club.

“I told the guys, ‘We’re not going to use injuries as an excuse,'” Gentry said. “We’ve got to play hard and compete like crazy, and then whatever happens from there, we’ll deal with that.”

The Pelicans suited up only nine guys, played without three starters -- point guard Jrue Holiday, small forward Tyreke Evans and center Omer Asik -- and endured a 4-for-20 shooting night by star forward Anthony Davis.

“The challenge was set. We weren’t going to double-team him,” Walton said of the defensive game plan on Davis. “Our guys took that challenge.”

Holiday, who is being brought along slowly as he completes the rehabilitation from a leg injury, is expected to make his season debut Wednesday when the Pelicans resurface in Portland.

New Orleans also lost small forward Dante Cunningham in the third quarter after he clashed heads with Warriors center Andrew Bogut.

Cunningham never returned to the game because he was being observed for a possible concussion. Bogut came back briefly with three stitches above his right eye to complete a 12-point, five-rebound, five-assist, two-block opener.

Davis, who ranked among the league’s leading scorers last season with a 24.4 average, finished with a team-high 18 points. Backup point guard Ish Smith added 17.

“I told him we don’t worry about that,” Gentry said of Davis. “He’s going to take the same amount of shots (Wednesday) night, I guarantee you. We’ll get it all figured out.”

The Pelicans shot just 42.2 percent, the Warriors 42.7 percent.

Curry had no such problems with his shooting, connecting on 14 of 26, including five of 12 3-point attempts. He also contributed seven assists, six rebounds and two steals to the win.

“Stephen Curry is unbelievable,” Walton said. “We had a couple of early lapses, and Stephen carried us.”

Warriors backup center Festus Ezeli had 13 points. Power forward Draymond Green, the primary defender on Davis, totaled 10 to go with eight rebounds, helping Golden State outrebound New Orleans 56-33.

NOTES: With the Warriors’ win, NBA defending champs are 55-14 all-time in their season openers. ... Asked before the game if he thought he would be back on the bench before Jan. 1, Warriors coach Steve Kerr chuckled and responded, “I sure hope so.” He did go on to say there is no timetable for his return. ... Warriors GM Bob Myers announced before the game that negotiations on a contract extension for SF Harrison Barnes will be tabled until the end of the season. Barnes, who stands to become a restricted free agent, reportedly was offered a four-year, $64 million extension. ... Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry announced before the game that PG Jrue Holiday not only will not go in back-to-backs early in the season but also will be limited to 20 minutes in games he plays.