Wizards hold off Davis, Pelicans

WASHINGTON -- Take a poll of the most celebrated players in this young NBA season and Anthony Davis tops the list. The Pelicans forward certainly didn’t feel like celebrating after New Orleans’ latest tough-to-take loss.

Davis had 30 points and 13 rebounds, but center Marcin Gortat scored a season-high 24 points and had 13 rebounds for the Washington Wizards in an 83-80 win over the Pelicans on Saturday night.

Guard Jrue Holiday scored 17 points for the Pelicans (7-8), who shot 37 percent from the field. Guard Tyreke Evans missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, finishing 2 of 15 from the field. New Orleans has lost three straight, the last two on the road.

Both teams scored their fewest points of the season. The Pelicans also set a low with 12 assists.

Coach Monty Williams described his group as “frustrated” and his superstar concurred.

“Most definitely. We’re definitely frustrated,” Davis said inside a quiet locker room. “We gave away a couple of games we could have won. We have to find a way to get up out of it. We’re playing our hearts out.”

Guard Bradley Beal had 12 points for the Wizards (10-5) and forward Paul Pierce added 10, including a layup and 3-pointer for an 81-77 lead with 2:12 remaining, moments after the Pelicans jumped in front for the first time.

After a strong start to the season, the Wizards stumbled before the Thanksgiving holiday, losing two straight, including 113-87 at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

“Defensively, we got back to what we were talking about,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “Forty-eight minutes, that was good. Now, our offense is something to be desired.”

New Orleans trailed 74-64 with 7:53 remaining. The Pelicans quickly rallied and Davis made all four of his shots from the field in the fourth quarter. His dunk with 3:48 remaining put New Orleans ahead 77-76.

Pierce’s driving layup less than a minute put Washington in front for good. Williams said miscommunication on a defensive switch left Pierce open at the top of the key for the backbreaking 3-pointer.

Reminded of Pierce’s history of clutch plays, Williams said, “That’s what he does; you said it. He always hits big shots. It’s unfortunate he hit it against us.”

The defensive and rebounding lapses troubled Williams more than rampant misfiring.

“The thing that bothers me is that we lost because we hurt ourselves,” he said. “Costly mistakes down the stretch.”

Davis had 13 rebounds, but the NBA’s leading shot-blocker did not have a swat in the game for the first time this season. Washington outscored New Orleans 44-28 in the paint.

“It’s fun when you’re scoring and scoring against one of the best defenders in the league,” said Gortat, who had four blocks.

Washington improved to 1-3 this season without forward Nene (right plantar fasciitis) in the lineup. Replacing Nene, Kris Humphries grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds.

Davis scored 14 points in each of his last two games after exploding for 43 on Nov. 22 against the Utah Jazz. He made 11 of 18 shots against Washington.

“I think we did overall a good job against him. At the end of the day, he ended up getting 30,” Gortat said.

Neither offense found much rhythm during the first half. Davis scored 13 points, but the Pelicans shot 34 percent from the field and trailed 40-36 at halftime.

Starting in place of injured Eric Gordon, guard Austin Rivers went 1 of 5 for four points after missing all eight of his shots from the field in Friday’s 100-91 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

“Some guys are just not making shots. It happens,” Davis said. “We did a great job defensively tonight, but the offense just wasn’t there. We got to get back in the lab and get things right.”

NOTES: Guard John Wall had 11 points for the Wizards. Forward Ryan Anderson scored 11 points for the Pelicans. ...New Orleans entered Saturday with a 3-0 record playing on zero days of rest. ... Wizards coach Randy Wittman and Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, father of Pelicans guard Austin Rivers, were teammates in the 1980s with the Atlanta Hawks. The younger Rivers started his second game of the season. ... Washington plays at New Orleans on Jan. 5. ... The Wizards play three home games next week starting with the Miami Heat on Monday. ... The Pelicans return to New Orleans for a meeting against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.