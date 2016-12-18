Rockets prevail in OT for 10th win in a row

MINNEAPOLIS -- James Harden and Ryan Anderson came together and the two agreed that the Houston Rockets weren't going to lose Saturday night's game in Minnesota.

The timing just happened to be in the final minutes when Houston was down by double digits.

The confidence among the hot-shooting Rockets is immense.

Harden scored 10 of his 28 points in overtime and Houston won its 10th straight game, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109 on Saturday night.

The Rockets trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half but extended their NBA-best win streak with a late rally courtesy of more long-distance shooting.

"I'm so confident in this team," Harden said. "I don't ever see us out of a game. We score the ball so easily, so well."

Anderson scored 28 points and hit seven 3-pointers for the Rockets (21-7), who followed their record 3-point shooting a night earlier by going 17 of 51 from beyond the arc on Saturday.

Houston set NBA records for 3-pointers made with 24 and attempted with 61 on Friday. The Rockets came out shooting from the outside again, hitting 6 of 14 from deep to start the game. But they were 7 of 30 from 3-point range until Anderson and Trevor Ariza connected in the final minute of regulation.

"We just got to stick with it," Anderson said. "Obviously, tonight we didn't shoot the ball like we normally do. We had a pretty off night overall, but we made shots when it counted and stayed with it.

"You have to say something about resiliency and also just we have so much confidence in each other. If you miss five shots in a row, we want you to take the sixth shot."

Karl-Anthony Towns had his seventh straight double-double with 41 points and 15 rebounds, and he added five assists for Minnesota. Zach LaVine added 24 points for the Timberwolves (7-19), who have yet to win back-to-back games this season.

"That was unacceptable," LaVine said. "We shouldn't have lost that game. I made a lot of bad plays. I'm mad at that. As a group, we played really well all the way up to the fourth quarter. We let it slip. That should not happen. We can't just let that happen. We played too good of a game to let that slip through our fingers."

Harden added 13 assists and nine rebounds for Houston, narrowly missing his third straight triple-double.

Eric Gordon scored 20 points off the bench and connected on four 3-pointers for the Rockets. Gordon has at least three 3-pointers in 13 straight games, tying Stephen Curry for the third-longest streak in league history.

The Timberwolves faded late, a trend all too familiar to Minnesota fans and coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Rockets used an 8-0 to get within four points at 93-89. Two Towns free throws were followed by an Anderson 3-pointer and the Rockets had the ball down 95-92 with 11 seconds left.

Ariza tied the score with a 3-pointer with 6.5 seconds left as Houston ended regulation on a 14-2 run. Harden scored seven straight points to start overtime.

"We didn't finish well," Thibodeau said. "We've got to learn from it and get better. We're up three, and then you've got to fight your instincts knowing that the 3 is the only thing that can tie the game up. The layup doesn't beat you. So we have to learn from that."

Minnesota closed within one when LaVine hit a 3-pointer with 5.6 seconds left in overtime. Harden hit 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, but LaVine was ruled to step out of bounds advancing the ball and Houston ran out the clock.

"It's a good group that are willing to sacrifice whatever they have to do to win," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "That's playing time or practice, or just finding the extra energy, they want to do that. They're doing it together and it's fun coaching, that's for sure."

NOTES: Houston C Clint Capela had 10 points and four rebounds in 15 minutes for Houston before leaving in the third quarter with a bruised left leg. ... The Rockets have made at least 10 3-pointers in each of the last 27 games, the longest streak in NBA history. ... Minnesota F Andrew Wiggins (22.2 points per game), C Karl-Anthony Towns (21.4) and G Zach LaVine (20.5) represent the first time in NBA history a team has had three players 21 years old or younger average at least 20 points per game. ... The Timberwolves host Phoenix on Monday. Houston has two days off before returning home against San Antonio on Tuesday.