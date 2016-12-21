NEW YORK -- Carmelo Anthony scored 35 points, matching his season high, and led the New York Knicks to a 118-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Anthony drained 7 of 11 3-point attempts. He was 13 of 25 from the floor overall. Derrick Rose, back in the New York lineup after missing three of the previous four games due to back spasms, scored 24 points and dished out six assists.

Rose's layup with 1:37 left gave the Knicks a 116-107 lead.

Joakim Noah added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Knicks (15-13). Kristaps Porzingis contributed 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

New York sank 13 of its 23 3-point tries.

Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young paced Indiana (15-15) with 21 points apiece. Al Jefferson scored 18 points off the bench, and Jeff Teague registered 17 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.

Three straight 3-pointers, two from Anthony and one from Porzingis, extended the Knicks' lead to 114-105 with 2:57 to play.

A runner from Rose and a 3-pointer from Porzingis in the corner provided New York with a 105-101 advantage with 6:10 to go.

A 3-pointer from Porzingis off a steal from Brandon Jennings tied it at 99-99 with 7:52 to play.

Anthony scored 13 points in the third quarter, nailing three of his four 3-pointers, including two straight late in the quarter to pull the Knicks within 87-84 going into the fourth.

A pair of baskets from Young helped Indiana to a 53-47 cushion after his two free throws put the Pacers ahead 44-43.

New York used a 14-7 run to take a 37-36 lead. Courtney Lee's bank shot gave the Knicks their first lead of the second quarter.

Jefferson scored six straight points to open the second, lifting Indiana to a 30-22 lead. His layup moved the margin to 34-26. He scored 14 points in just 8:04 in the half off the bench.

The Pacers overcame a 10-4 deficit by going outscoring the Knicks 20-10 to grab a 24-20 edge after the first quarter.

NOTES: Knicks C Maurice Ndour and C Marshall Plumlee are on assignment with Westchester of the D-League. ... G Monta Ellis (strained right groin) and G Rodney Stuckey (sore left hamstring) were out for the Pacers. ... The Pacers entered the game third in the league in free-throw percentage. ... Indiana F Paul George, fourth in free-throw percentage, went 4 of 4 from the line Tuesday. ... The Knicks went 2-3 on their recent Western Conference road trip where F Kristaps Porzingis became the first player in NBA history to record 26-plus points, 12-plus rebounds, seven-plus blocks and three-plus 3-pointers in one game, accomplishing the feat against the Los Angeles Lakers.