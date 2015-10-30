Preview: Jazz at 76ers

The current edition of the Philadelphia 76ers looked a lot like previous versions in a season-opening loss at Boston. The youthful Sixers will try to rebound from the drubbing when they open their home schedule Friday night against Utah.

Injuries limited Brett Brown’s team in Wednesday’s 112-95 setback to the Celtics, which forced Philadelphia - the league leader in turnovers during last season’s 18-64 effort - into 22 giveaways. “I knew that our offense was going to be poor,” Brown said in referencing injuries that limited him to nine players. The one bright spot was the quality debut of rookie Jahlil Okafor, who had 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting but contributed to the sloppiness with a team-high eight turnovers. Utah opened its season with a 92-87 loss at Detroit on Wednesday but has won five in a row versus Philadelphia, including two victories last season in which the Sixers averaged 77 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE JAZZ (0-1): Among the notable stat lines from Wednesday’s loss was a scoreless effort in 16 minutes off the bench by Trey Burke, who was a sparkplug in a reserve role down the stretch last season but was in the mix to regain his starting role. “We know we’re going to play,” Burke said of he and fellow reserve Alec Burks, who started all of his 27 games in 2014-15 but also came off the bench against the Pistons. “With us two coming off the bench … we look at it like we’re going to have a deep bench this year and teams are going to have to prepare for that just like they do starting lineups.” Burks had a better debut in his bench role, scoring 18 points and grabbing six rebounds.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-1): Brown may get second-year shooting guard Nik Stauskas into the rotation after he sat out the opener with back issues, but forward Robert Covington (knee) remains at least a week away. Guards Tony Wroten and Kendall Marshall are still working their way back from ACL tears and veteran forward Carl Landry (wrist) won’t play until January, putting more on Okafor and last season’s standout rookie, Nerlens Noel. The pair combined for 19 rebounds, four blocks and four steals on Wednesday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jazz PF Derrick Favors, who had a game-high 26 points against Detroit, averaged 16 points and 12.5 rebounds against Philadelphia last season.

2. The Sixers were 6-24 against Western Conference opponents in 2014-15.

3. Utah SG Rodney Hood missed all seven of his 3-point tries in the opener.

PREDICTION: Jazz 95, 76ers 93