Hayward, Favors lead Jazz's rout of winless 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Utah Jazz did not have George Hill on Monday night. Nor did they have Rudy Gobert for much of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It didn't matter, as Gordon Hayward scored 20 points and Derrick Favors added season highs of 16 points and 14 rebounds to spur the Jazz to a 109-84 rout.

Rodney Hood added 18 points for the Jazz, who won for the fourth time in five games. Utah (5-3) was without Hill, their veteran point guard who is averaging 20.4 points a game. He sat out the game after spraining his right thumb Sunday in a victory over the New York Knicks.

Gobert, the 7-foot-1 center who serves as the backbone of Utah's defense, fouled out after playing just 20 minutes. He finished with eight points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.

"I think (the victory) speaks to our depth," Hayward said. "I think it speaks to our inner drive a little bit, because we have some expectations for ourselves this year. You've got to take care of these games. ... Tonight was just as big a game as yesterday was."

Utah shot 50.6 percent from the floor and limited the Sixers to 40.3 percent shooting. Favors also had three blocks.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder credited the reserves for sparking his club.

"They really picked it up," he said. "That group of guys picked up the intensity on defense, and it carried over."

Hayward was playing just his second game after breaking his left ring finger in training camp. He shot 9 of 17 from the floor and added seven rebounds and five assists but said he was still rusty.

"I thought I was a little bit better than yesterday as far as just rhythm and timing," he said, "but it's definitely not all there yet."

Favors missed all but one preseason game, as well as the season opener, because of a hip injury.

"I'm still not 100 percent yet, but I'm getting there," he said. "I'm getting comfortable out there, starting to get my rhythm back, starting to get my explosiveness back."

Jahlil Okafor notched 15 points and Joel Embiid had 14 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia (0-6). The Sixers, the Eastern Conference's only winless team, dropped their 43rd straight October/November game dating back to a victory over Milwaukee on Nov. 22, 2013.

"I think as a team we were flat," Okafor said. "That team wasn't 30 points better than us. I don't think we performed as well as we could have, obviously."

Utah held the Sixers to 5-of-18 shooting while outscoring them 25-18 in the third quarter, extending the lead from 52-43 to 77-61. Favors had six points and three rebounds in the period.

Hood then sank a pair of 3-pointers in the first 4:05 of the fourth quarter to put Utah ahead 89-67.

Favors collected 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the first half, when the Jazz built a nine-point lead. Hayward also had 10 points in the half, and Utah shot 51.2 percent from the floor while limiting the Sixers to 38.1 percent accuracy.

Robert Covington, who began the night shooting 16.7 percent, had seven of his 12 points in the first half for Philadelphia. Okafor and Nik Stauskas also notched seven apiece for the Sixers.

Gobert went to the bench after drawing his fourth foul 14 seconds into the third quarter, and the Sixers cut the gap to 60-54 on Covington's 3-pointer with 7:56 left in the period.

Utah reeled off the next 10 points, four of those by Hayward, to take command at 70-54. Philadelphia went 6:56 without a field goal in one stretch.

NOTES: Utah G George Hill was named Western Conference Player of the Week for Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Hill averaged 20.8 points on 58.5 percent shooting, as the Jazz went 3-1. "I think it speaks to how well he's assimilated into our group, and how much respect our guys have had for him, right off the bat," coach Quin Snyder said of Hill, who was acquired from Indiana via trade in July. ... Philadelphia C Joel Embiid began the night 6-for-9 from the 3-point range (.667), the best percentage in the NBA. "If they leave me open, I'm going to shoot it," he said before the Monday game, in which he didn't attempt a long-range shot. ... The 76ers are limiting Embiid, who missed two seasons following a pair of foot surgeries, to 24 minutes a game, and plan to do so until at least Christmas. "I want to play more, but it's on them," he said.