Lillard powers Blazers' comeback vs. Jazz

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Asked Sunday about personal goals this season, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard said he had one: claiming the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award.

On Tuesday night, the All-Star played like an MVP, scoring 16 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter as the Blazers rallied for a 113-104 victory over the Utah Jazz at the Moda Center in the regular-season opener for both teams.

"The best way to show that I mean that is by going out and playing like it," said Lillard, who also had nine rebounds and six assists in a sterling 35-minute performance. "Tonight was a good start."

Backcourt mate CJ McCollum added 25 points for the Blazers, who outscored Utah 14-2 over the final four minutes to pull out the victory. Allen Crabbe had 18 points off the bench for Portland.

The Blazers extended their NBA record for winning home openers to 16 games dating to 2001.

Joe Johnson scored 29 points and Rodney Hood contributed 26 for the Jazz, who also got 19 points from George Hill and 12 points and 13 rebounds from Rudy Gobert.

Lillard sank 13 of 20 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.

"Dame had a good flow offensively and made big plays for us down the stretch," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "He played in a really good rhythm all night. That's the way he played in preseason. He's healthy. He feels good. His stat line speaks for itself."

The Blazers shot superbly -- 52 percent (39 of 75) from the field, 68.4 percent (13 of 19) from the 3-point arc and a perfect 22 of 22 at the foul line. But Utah put together a 37-point third quarter on 15-of-20 shooting to take an 83-77 advantage into the final period.

The Jazz cooled off down the stretch, and Portland outscored them 36-21 over the final 12 minutes, making 10 of 17 from the field, 5 of 6 on 3-point tries and 11 of 11 from the line.

"I'm glad we defended the way did in the fourth quarter," Stotts said. "We have to be consistently better defensively than we were tonight.

"Winning at home is going to be important, and winning a game against a division team is important. It feels good."

Utah was playing without three rotation players, including starting forwards Gordon Hayward (finger) and Derrick Favors (knee) and reserve guard Alec Burks (knee).

"We really competed," Utah coach Quin Snyder said. "We wanted to try to control everything we could, but we didn't do that on the defensive end. We had breakdowns. Without (Hayward, Favors and Burks), our margin for error just isn't very large."

Utah erased what was an eight-point halftime deficit and took a 71-68 lead on a Johnson 3-pointer midway through the third quarter. Johnson had 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting in the first nine minutes of the quarter.

The Jazz's lead was eight points early in the fourth quarter, but Portland used an 8-0 run to tie it at 85-85 with nine minutes remaining. The Jazz led 102-99 with four minutes left before the Blazers scored 10 in a row for a 99-92 lead. Utah got no closer than five points the rest of the way.

Lillard scored 16 points and McCollum 12 to stake Portland to a 54-46 halftime edge. The Blazers knocked down their first seven shots from 3-point range and finished the half 7 for 8 from beyond the arc. Hood had 15 first-half points and Hill 14 for the Jazz.

Utah made its first five shots from the field to take a 17-10 lead five minutes into the game. Portland, which hit its first four 3-point shots, used a 10-0 run to go in front 20-17. The first quarter ended in a 26-26 tie.

The Blazers, with Crabbe catching fire, began the second quarter with a 15-2 spurt to take a 41-28 advantage.

NOTES: It was the third time since records have been kept (1963) that neither team missed a free throw. Portland was 22 of 22; Utah made 16 in a row. The last time it happened was in January 2012, when Milwaukee and Detroit combined to go 41 of 41. ... Tuesday's matchup was the third meeting between the teams this month. Portland won a pair of preseason contests. The Blazers won three of four games against the Jazz during the 2015-16 regular season. ... Portland was without reserve C Festus Ezeli (knee). ... Portland F Noah Vonleh came off the bench to go 5 of 5 from the field and score 11 points in 16 minutes.