Hornets 124, Jazz 119 (2OT)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Guard Kemba Walker poured in a career- and franchise-high 52 points on 16-of-34 shooting to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 124-119 double-overtime victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday afternoon.

Walker scored nine points in the second overtime, including a difference-making 3-pointer with 2:53 remaining that pushed Charlotte’s lead to 116-110. Both Walker and Hornets center Cody Zeller had four free throws apiece in the final 36.3 seconds to fend off a 3-pointer from Utah guard Trey Burke and secure the triumph.

Walker also had eight assists and nine rebounds in helping his Hornets win for just the second time in the last 11 games.

The Hornets needed Walker’s eight points in the first overtime period to keep pace with the Jazz, who began and ended the first extra period with decisive dunks from center Rudy Gobert. A 3-pointer by Joe Ingles with 15.7 seconds left in first overtime made Gobert’s second dunk push the game to double-overtime with the score knotted at 108-108.

Utah guard Gordon Hayward began the game trying his best to keep pace with Walker offensively, totaling 36 points on 12-of-24 shooting. In the first quarter, Walker had 18 points while Hayward had 16 points, setting the stage for the duel that was to come.

But Walker surpassed Hayward with 17 points in the two overtime periods. Hayward had just four points in that span.

The Hornets had built as much as a 15-point advantage after an 11-2 surge began the second quarter, but the Jazz outscored Charlotte 31-22 -- thanks to 10 points from forward Trevor Booker -- in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

The Jazz grabbed an 88-86 lead with 3:34 left in regulation after guard Raul Neto’s two free throws.

Walker then sank a bucket, and guard Nicolas Batum added a 3-pointer to give the Hornets a 93-90 advantage with 1:48 remaining.

Hayward and Walker traded two free throws apiece before Burke sank a 3-pointer with 13.1 seconds left to knot the score at 95-95.

The teams entered the game with identical 18-22 records, though the Hornets had lost nine of their last 10 to get there.

NOTES: Utah F Trevor Booker was cleared to play Monday after missing one game with a concussion. Booker suffered the head injury in Thursday’s game against Sacramento. “He’s a big part of who we are,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Not just what he does on the court, but just his presence and how he does it, is a big part of our team’s identity.” ... Hornets G Jeremy Lamb missed his third game with a right great toe sprain. Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said he’s hopeful Lamb can return Wednesday against Oklahoma City. ... Clifford said he won’t change the starting lineup but will experiment with new substitution patterns in an effort to jumpstart his team that has lost nine of the last 10 games. His main concern is defense. “You’ve got to do something defensively so that we can play better,” Clifford said. ... Snyder said that the 2 p.m. ET tipoff felt like an “NCAA tournament game,” but also was grateful for the opportunity to play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “It’s an important day,” Snyder said. “To be able to play on this day is something that gives you thought.” ... Clifford said C Al Jefferson is progressing with rehab after right knee surgery Dec. 31 to repair torn meniscus, and he is hopeful for Jefferson’s return after the All-Star break. “HIs knee is a lot stronger than it was before,” Clifford said. “I think that was a big part of his whole season -- he just hasn’t been right with his knee. Now, what we’re hoping for is that with this time to rehab here, he’ll come back and give us a big push after the All-Star break.”