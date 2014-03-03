Preview: Jazz at Bucks

Two of the worst squads in the NBA square off when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Utah Jazz on Monday. Milwaukee owns the league’s worst record and has lost 14 of its last 17 games while showing few signs of improvement. The Jazz have gotten slightly better since a 1-14 start but own the third-worst mark in the Western Conference after losing five of their last seven games.

Utah is 0-2 on a six-game road swing through the East after falling 94-91 to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Gordon Hayward’s last-second 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as the Jazz fell to 7-22 on the road. Milwaukee is just 6-24 at home after dropping a 107-98 decision to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The Bucks have allowed 100 or more points in each of their last 10 contests and recently moved veterans Caron Butler, Gary Neal and Luke Ridnour off the roster.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (21-38): Hayward came up empty on the final shot of the contest but his 21-point outing against the Pacers marked his best output since a 27-point effort against Minnesota way back on Jan. 21. He is averaging 18.7 points on 51.2 percent shooting over the past three games after struggling to a woeful 30.9 percent over his previous 13 contests. “I feel like I’m getting back to where I know I can be,” Hayward said afterward. “I’ve been slumping a little bit the last couple of weeks, but I feel like I’m starting to shoot the ball better these last few games.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (11-47): Right when it look like guard O.J. Mayo might settle into a hot streak after scoring 25 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, the veteran totaled just 23 points the next two games – including only nine in the loss to the Nets. Mayo recently returned from an illness and coach Larry Drew said the inactivity is preventing Mayo from finding his rhythm. “I don’t think his conditioning is totally back yet,” Drew told reporters. “He’s still trying to get there, but you’re starting to see him do some things.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hayward scored 22 points and Derrick Favors had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Utah recorded a 96-87 home win over the Bucks on Jan. 2.

2. Milwaukee C Zaza Pachulia is just 5-of-26 from the field over the last five contests.

3. Jazz F Marvin Williams has scored five or fewer points in five of the last six games.

PREDICTION: Jazz 89, Bucks 87