Preview: Jazz at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks look for back-to-back victories over the Utah Jazz for the first time since 2001 when the two teams meet at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The Bucks have lost five of their last seven home games — including a 92-89 setback Monday to the Toronto Raptors — and hope to get back on track by improving to 16-5 against teams with a losing record. Milwaukee downed Utah 114-88 in the last meeting on March 3 and has scored 109 points or more in its last two home games in the series.

The Jazz look to turn their fortunes around after dropping five of their last six contests, including a 106-92 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Utah seemed to have turned a corner with three wins in its final four games of the calendar year, but has slumped to a 3-7 record in January — with its last four defeats all coming by double digits. The Jazz have lost four straight games on the road and hope to halt their skid by winning in Milwaukee for the first time since Dec. 18, 2010.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports (Utah), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (14-28): Enes Kanter was one of the lone bright spots for Utah in the loss to the Cavaliers, scoring 24 points and pulling down a season-high 17 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the campaign. Trey Burke was limited to two points on 1-of-10 shooting and has gone 5-of-25 from the floor in his last two outings. Rookie Rodney Hood missed Wednesday’s game after re-aggravating a foot injury and is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (21-20): Brandon Knight scored a game-high 20 points to go along with five assists and four steals, but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds remaining in the loss to the Raptors. “I thought it was going in; it felt good,” Knight told reporters. “We drew up a good play and got a good shot off and it just didn’t go in.” Ersan Ilyasova added 14 points and seven rebounds in his second game back from a concussion while Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied six points to become the youngest player in franchise history to reach 1,000.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks have won four of the last five meetings in Milwaukee.

2. The Bucks have held opponents to 95 points or less in 11 of their last 12 games.

3. The Jazz are 7-12 against Eastern Conference foes.

PREDICTION: Bucks 111, Jazz 93