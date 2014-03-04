Bucks 114, Jazz 88: Ersan Ilyasova scored a season-high 31 points on 13-of-14 shooting as host Milwaukee routed Utah.

Zaza Pachulia and Ramon Sessions added 14 points apiece as the Bucks won for only the fourth time in 18 games. Brandon Knight added 11 points as NBA-worst Milwaukee shot 56.8 percent from the field and 8-of-13 from 3-point range.

Enes Kanter scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed a season-best 14 rebounds and Gordon Hayward scored 20 points for the Jazz, who drop to 7-23 on the road. Alec Burks added 12 points off the bench.

Utah trailed 49-48 after Kanter’s basket with 2:06 left in the first half before the Bucks scored 28 of the next 34 points. Milwaukee led by seven at halftime and scored the first eight of the second half before the burst ended on two free throws by Pachulia to make it 77-54 with six minutes left in third quarter.

The Bucks finished with 40 third-quarter points on 13-of-16 shooting and took a 95-67 advantage into the final stanza. Milwaukee’s lead hovered around 30 most of the final quarter while winning at home for just the seventh time in 31 games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bucks F Jeff Adrien grabbed 11 rebounds for his fourth double-digit outing on the boards in five games since joining the club. … Kanter has scored 25 or more points in three of the last seven games and posted his 13th double-double of the campaign. … Ilyasova recorded his fourth career 30-point outing and fell one point shy of his career high, a 32-point effort against the Chicago Bulls on March 7, 2012.