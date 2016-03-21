Jazz pull out much-needed win on Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Having already watched the Dallas Mavericks pull out an overtime win Sunday, the Utah Jazz knew they needed a win in Milwaukee to keep pace for the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Utah stayed one game back of Dallas with 12 games to play by using a third-quarter run to come away with a 94-85 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

“After a tough loss to Chicago (on Saturday), I think it was a true test against a young and really talented team,” Jazz forward Gordon Hayward said. “We really answered the challenge, especially in the second half.”

After falling behind 53-51, Utah outscored Milwaukee 22-6 over the final 6:54 of the third quarter to build a 73-59 lead.

The Bucks went scoreless for 4:30 and were held without a field goal for 6:57 in the third quarter.

“I thought we defended better in order to keep us there where we can have a streak like that where the game was able to break open,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

A 3-pointer by Joe Ingles, the forward’s fourth triple of the fourth quarter, gave Utah a 90-74 lead with 5:52 to play.

“This game was a very plain yogurt type situation that had no flavor, no excitement,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “There was just no juice. We’ve got to do a better job of not just relying on the crowd. When it’s a 7-0, 10-0 run, it’s the maturing of how do we stop it.”

Despite shooting just 35.0 percent from the field, Utah held a 23-22 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Rookie Trey Lyles, who scored 10 of his 14 points in the second quarter, drilled a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to give the Jazz a 42-41 halftime advantage.

Gordon Hayward, who struggled Saturday against Chicago in his return following a two-game absence due to plantar fasciitis, led the Jazz with 18 points.

Shelvin Mack had 13 points for Utah and matched his career high with 12 assists to record his third double-double in his last four games.

Ingles scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, while Jazz forward Derrick Favors added 12 points and center Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 14 rebounds for his 17th double-double of the season.

Jabari Parker led the Bucks with 19 points and eight rebounds, while guard Khris Middleton added 13 points.

Milwaukee lost despite shooting 52.5 percent from the field, while Utah hit just 41.0 percent of its field-goal attempts.

The Jazz finished with a 45-27 advantage on the glass, and they scored 21 second-chance points on 17 offensive rebounds. Three Utah players individually had more offensive rebounds than Milwaukee, which grabbed a season-worst two offensive boards.

“They’ve got two bigs that go to the boards every time and that kills your pace, especially if they come up with offensive rebounds,” Kidd said. “They had 17 of them that slowed the pace down and gave them second or third opportunities.”

Utah finds itself on the outside of the Western Conference playoffs looking in, as the Jazz trail seventh-place Houston and eighth-place Dallas by just one game.

The Jazz begin a three-game road trip in Houston on Wednesday. A loss to the Rockets would give Houston the season-series win and the tiebreaker over Utah.

“We have three big important games coming up,” Hayward said. “They are big ones from here on out, especially teams that are right there in the thick of things with us and it is going to be fun.”

NOTES: Bucks PG Greivis Vasquez will not accompany Milwaukee for Monday’s game in Detroit. Coach Jason Kidd said Vasquez could join the team sometime next week. Vasquez has been out since Nov. 27 with a right ankle injury. ... Jazz SF Gordon Hayward battled plantar fasciitis to play on the second game of a back-to-back Sunday. Hayward missed two games before returning Saturday against Chicago. ... Utah entered Sunday’s game having won three straight and 17 of its last 21 against Milwaukee. ... Milwaukee’s 17 blocked shots against Memphis on Thursday were the most by an NBA team in a game this season. The 17 rejections also were the most ever recorded by the Bucks in a home game.