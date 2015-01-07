Preview: Jazz at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are enjoying their best stretch of basketball as they move toward the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls will be looking for their 11th win in 12 games when they host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Chicago built its reputation on the defensive end but has been outscoring teams of late and is averaging 107.5 points in its last 10 wins behind Jimmy Butler and Pau Gasol.

The Jazz are opening up a three-game road trip with the Bulls and fell short in a 105-101 loss to Indiana on Monday after erasing most of a 12-point fourth quarter deficit. Derrick Favors put up 27 points and 11 rebounds in the loss and combines with Rudy Gobert and Enes Kanter in an emerging frontcourt that could give Gasol and Joakim Noah some trouble. Gasol averaged 28 points and 15 rebounds against the lesser frontlines of Houston and Boston in the last two games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE JAZZ (12-23): Gobert got the start alongside Favors on Monday while Kanter battled an ankle injury like to keep him out Wednesday as well and blocked three shots, giving him 13 in the last three games. “Rudy’s been playing well,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder told the team’s website. “I don’t think anybody’s surprised with the things he’s been doing. He’s played well at times throughout the season, but recently he’s had more of an opportunity to play.” Gobert only played 14 minutes in a 97-95 home loss to Chicago on Nov. 24 but managed a pair of blocked shots.

ABOUT THE BULLS (25-10): Gasol’s addition and Butler’s emergence along with the healthy return of Derrick Rose to the lineup gives Chicago three players capable of putting up 20-plus points every night, and the team has worked its way into the top 10 in the league in scoring average. “You also need to be able to score and this definitely is the best offensive team that I’ve been a part of in my NBA career,” Noah told reporters after the 114-105 win over Houston on Monday. “But you need to be able to play defense in this league if you what to win big. We showed some pretty good defense, especially down the stretch.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Rose is shooting 26.3 percent from the field over the last five games and is day-to-day with a hip injury.

2. Utah G Trey Burke (illness) is day-to-day.

3. Chicago has taken seven of the last eight in the series, including four in a row at home.

PREDICTION: Bulls 108, Jazz 98