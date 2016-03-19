Preview: Jazz at Bulls

The Utah Jazz are aiming to play their way into the postseason and look to claim their fifth straight victory when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Continuing the winning streak may be difficult as Utah is opening a five-game road trip and is just 11-22 on the road.

The Jazz are part of a four-team logjam — including Portland, Dallas and Houston — competing for the final three spots in the Western Conference. Utah, a half-game behind Dallas for the final spot, has allowed an average of 86.5 points during the four-game winning streak and gave up a season-low 69 points in Thursday’s 34-point rout of the Phoenix Suns. Chicago is in its own battle in the Eastern Conference and is trying to fight off Detroit and Washington. Bulls center Pau Gasol (knee) will sit out his fourth consecutive contest and coach Fred Hoiberg is hopeful Gasol will return to action early next week.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (33-35): Utah has played without leading scorer Gordon Hayward (20.1) the past two games as he could no longer play through plantar fasciitis in his right foot. “It may never completely be better, but there is a point where you become ineffective because of the pain,” Utah coach Quin Snyder told reporters. “He’s reached that point and is still at that point right now. He’s improving. He’s a tough guy.” Joe Ingles has started the past two games and had a season-high 15 points and a career-best six steals against the Suns.

ABOUT THE BULLS (34-33): Backup forward Doug McDermott is on a torrid stretch in which he is averaging 24.7 points during the past three games. He had 25 points and matched his career best of five 3-pointers in Thursday’s 118-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets and is 23-of-37 shooting — including 12-of-19 from 3-point range — during the span. “His confidence is at a very high level right now,” Hoiberg told reporters. “He’s finding good shots and taking them. His overall movement is helping us. He’s running off the screen. Sometimes taking a very difficult shot, but he is making them.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hayward had 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Jazz posted a 105-96 overtime home win over the Bulls on Feb. 1.

2. Utah reserve PF Trey Lyles is averaging 14.5 points on 11-of-18 shooting in the past two games.

3. Chicago backup G E‘Twaun Moore (hamstring) is questionable after being injured Thursday.

PREDICTION: Bulls 95, Jazz 93