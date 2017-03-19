Bulls beat Jazz to end two-game skid

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bulls rookie forward Denzel Valentine had a hunch he was approaching his first career double-double as he received extended playing time in the fourth quarter Saturday night.

"I knew I was getting close," Valentine said with a smile. "Rebounding is one of my biggest strengths. When I get boards, I can push it, so I like being aggressive on the boards."

Valentine's aggressiveness resulted in 11 points and a career-best 12 rebounds, and Chicago rallied for a 95-86 win over the Utah Jazz. Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with 23 points and seven assists, and Bobby Portis added 22 points off the bench as the Bulls finished the game on a 26-13 run.

Chicago (33-37) snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the second time in the past nine contests. The Bulls trailed by 12 points in the first half and by five points early in the fourth quarter.

"I thought we really locked in (on defense) all night," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We did not get off to a great start. We were down eight or 10 right off the bat. We did a good job in the second half, especially at the start of the third quarter fighting back."

As Hoiberg praised young players such as Portis and Valentine, Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder wondered why his team failed to match Chicago's energy level. Utah was outscored 17-5 in fast-break points.

"We looked a little tired late," Snyder said. "Not mentally tough enough to get stops when we needed to. Give the Bulls credit. They played with a lot of energy. I would like to think we could have done a little more to make it harder on them."

George Hill led the Jazz with 18 points to go along with seven rebounds. Gordon Hayward added 14 points on 5-for-16 shooting. Rudy Gobert registered a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Utah (43-27) lost for the second straight game and the third time in the past five contests. The Jazz were swept by the Bulls in a two-game season series.

"It was a very physical game," said Gobert, who blocked five shots to go along with his double-double. "It got scrappy in the end on both ends. They were able to hit shots and free throws.

"Every loss hurts, especially this one. It's kind of frustrating the way we lost it at the end. We have to react and keep being the team we have been (all season)."

Valentine sparked an 8-0 run that helped fuel the Bulls' fourth-quarter comeback. The Michigan State alum hit back-to-back 3-pointers and heaved a pass to Portis for a fast-break slam dunk to cap the run.

A fortunate bounce allowed Valentine to drain his third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter to put the Bulls ahead by five points with 4:32 to go. Gobert blocked a layup by Bulls center Joffrey Lauvergne, but the ball deflected to Valentine in the left corner for an open shot from beyond the arc.

"I was just in the right place at the right time," Valentine said. "You've just got to stay patient and stay confident. I just pump-faked and made the shot."

Utah led 64-61 at the start of the fourth quarter. The Jazz ended the third quarter on a 14-6 run that included nine points from big men Gobert and Boris Diaw.

A fast-break layup by Rajon Rondo gave the Bulls their first lead of the game with 8:37 left in the third quarter. Chicago increased its lead to 55-50 moments later on Robin Lopez's put-back dunk.

Utah led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter and entered halftime with a 44-40 advantage. The Jazz made four of their first six shots from beyond the arc but finished 7 for 25 from 3-point range.

Butler said he hoped the comeback win could prompt a late-season playoff push by the Bulls.

"We were just out there hooping," Butler said. "That's what we want to do. Play free, take the shots that the defense gives you, and make your own shots."

NOTES: Jazz G Rodney Hood missed his second straight game because of right knee soreness. Hood was replaced in the starting lineup by G Joe Ingles, who finished with 10 points. ... Bulls F Nikola Mirotic made his third start of the season and his first since Dec. 3. He scored five points in 18 minutes. "It's been a long time," Mirotic said. ... Jazz F Derrick Favors missed his sixth game in a row because of a left knee bruise. ... A right foot injury sidelined Bulls G Cameron Payne for the third straight contest.