Preview: Jazz at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to build upon perhaps their best win of the season when they host the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Behind 31 points from Kyrie Irving, the Cavaliers snapped a three-game slide with a 114-104 win at Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City on Wednesday, their fourth victory in the last five road games. Overall, Cleveland has won seven of 10 to inch toward a possible playoff spot in the East and will match last season’s win total with its next triumph.

The Jazz seek their second three-game winning streak this month as they open a season-long six-game road trip. Gordon Hayward collected 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 109-86 rout of Phoenix on Wednesday, capping a 2-1 homestand for Utah, which is 10-10 against teams from the East. One of those 10 losses, however, came at home against Cleveland on Jan. 10, when Irving had 25 points and Tristan Thompson produced 18 points and 15 rebounds in a 113-102 decision.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports (Utah), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (21-36): Utah has little chance to make the postseason, trailing eighth-place Phoenix by 12 games entering Thursday, but it has played .500 (17-17) since the second week of December and may finally be getting Hayward back on track. The team’s leading scorer had been slumping since returning from a hip injury in mid-January, posting seven single-digit scoring efforts and shooting a woeful 30.4 percent this month before a 7-for-13 showing versus the Suns. The latest effort continued to display the importance of Hayward to Utah’s fortunes, as he is averaging 18.1 points on 44.5 percent shooting in Jazz wins but 14.5 points on 37.3 percent in losses.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (23-36): The win at Oklahoma City was all the more impressive due to the fact that Cleveland played again without guards Dion Waiters (knee) and C.J. Miles (ankle) and center Anderson Varejao (back), each of whom could return soon. Meanwhile, the club will continue to lean on guards Jarrett Jack and Matthew Dellavedova, who have struggled to fill the gaps on the offensive end, although Jack broke out of a slump with 21 points against the Thunder. The recent acquisition of Spencer Hawes has allowed the Cavaliers to survive Varejao’s absence, as Hawes is averaging 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in his last three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hayward missed the loss to the Cavaliers last month but had 25 points and seven assists in his prior visit to Cleveland last March.

2. Thompson has six of his 28 double-doubles in the last eight games.

3. Jazz C Derrick Favors is averaging 17.5 points on 13-of-16 shooting in two games since returning from a hip injury.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 99, Jazz 94