Preview: Jazz at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are streaking and seek their seventh consecutive victory when they host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Forward LeBron James is batting through quadriceps soreness while averaging 30 points over the past two games.

James had 29 points in Sunday’s 101-97 victory over the Indiana Pacers and played through a blow to the thigh in an effort that impressed coach David Blatt. “Most guys probably wouldn’t have played with what he had, and he played, and you saw how he played,” Blatt told reporters. “The guy is unbelievable. He really is. I don’t have a better word than that.” Utah has won its last two contests and allowed an average of 81.5 points. The Jazz limited the Memphis Grizzlies to 33 percent shooting from the field on Saturday, and the 89-79 win marked the third time Utah has held a team below 80 points this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (4-2): Backup guard Trey Burke experienced his best game of the season against Memphis as he scored 24 points and made 6-of-8 3-pointers. Burke is averaging 13 points and shooting 50 percent from the behind the arc - a vast improvement from the 31.8 success rate he endured last season. “It’s just a matter of reads for me. I try not to predetermine what I do before I get the ball,” Burke told reporters. “I just try to take an approach each and every day and stay focused in on that day - trying to get better.”

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (6-1): Power forward Kevin Love has five double-doubles in seven games and had 22 points and a season-best 19 rebounds in the win over the Pacers. The big effort came in a contest in which James called him out at halftime - Love was 1-of-6 from the field in the first half - and wanted him to be more assertive, and Love responded to the request. ”I think at the end of the day we’re here for one common goal,“ James told reporters. ”Egos need to be checked at the door and you’ve got to be able to handle constructive criticism. We’re here for one common goal and that’s to get better every single day and put ourselves in position to compete for a championship, and that’s all that matters.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cleveland has won four of the past five meetings but the teams split two meetings last season.

2. Utah PF Derrick Favors had 12 points and a season-high 16 rebounds against Memphis for his second double-double of the season.

3. Cavaliers SG J.R. Smith (knee) will likely miss his fourth straight game.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 90, Jazz 81