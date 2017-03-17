Love returns, Irving exits as Cavs beat Jazz

CLEVELAND -- During the first timeout of the fourth quarter, Cavaliers All-Star guard Kyrie Irving knew his aching left knee was going to keep him from returning against the Utah Jazz.

So he went to LeBron James and asked him: "You got this?"

James' answer was an emphatic yes.

James poured in 17 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and the Cavs beat the Jazz 91-83 on Thursday night.

Kevin Love returned from knee surgery and contributed 10 points and nine rebounds in 20 minutes on a night when Cleveland was again reeling from injuries.

Irving scored 21 points, but missed the fourth quarter because of soreness in his left knee he said he's been feeling for two days.

Iman Shumpert left the game with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter with a left arm injury and did not return. He had just tried to dunk over Rudy Gobert (with his right hand) and also collided with him on Utah's next possession. Shumpert scored nine points and like Irving didn't return for the fourth quarter.

"You're going to get some knick-knacks, you're going to get banged up," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. "But fortunately for us, our guys are ok. It's nothing serious, so we're fine with those two guys."

Lue said Shumpert was "day-to-day" and Irving was "fine," though Irving suggested there was a chance he'd miss at least the first game of an upcoming, four-game trip that starts Saturday in Los Angeles.

"I'm hoping that I don't have to miss any days, but if it really comes down to that and the bigger picture is way more important than a few days, then that's what it's going to be," Irving said.

Utah was led by Gobert's 20 points and 19 rebounds. Gordon Hayward scored 13 points and Joe Ingles added 12. The Jazz. played and won Wednesday in Detroit and had won six of its last seven, but hasn't prevailed in Cleveland since March 5, 2012.

The Jazz led 77-74 during that fateful timeout when Irving approached James, then watched the Cavs score the next 10 points.

"We just didn't make shots," Hayward said. "Some days are diamonds, and some days are stones. Unfortunately, for a lot of us tonight, it was a stone."

James, who finished with 10 rebounds and six assists, passed Tim Duncan (10,285 field goals) for 13th place in NBA history in field goals. He's scored at least 30 points in 17 games this season.

This was Irving's 18th consecutive game with at least 20 points.

"Kyrie looked at me and said he probably wouldn't be able to finish the game so I knew obviously with Kev being on a minute restriction, I knew Shump was out and I knew Kyrie wasn't going to be able to finish the game, so I had to step up the scoring load," James said.

Jazz coach Quinn Snyder said his team "made it a little too easy on James" in the fourth quarter. Utah trailed by as many as 14 in the first half but slowly crawled its way back.

"I just don't like how we lost," Snyder said. "I felt that this was a game where if we continued to execute on some of the things we have been doing, we might have been able to pull this one out."

The Cavs set a team record for 3-pointers (887), surpassing the old mark set last season of 880.

J.R. Smith scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers.

NOTES: Cavaliers SG Kyle Korver (sore left foot) missed his fifth consecutive game, but coach Tyronn Lue said Korver is "close" to a return and should be back early during the team's upcoming four-game road trip which begins Saturday in Los Angeles. Lue said that once Korver returns, he would move SG J.R. Smith into the starting lineup and slide Iman Shumpert into the second unit to split Smith and Korver -- who have many of the same qualities. ... Cavs F Derrick Williams (right quad contusion) missed his first game since signing as a free agent Feb. 9. He's averaging 8.7 points for Cleveland. ... Jazz G Rodney Hood (right knee) missed the game. He left Utah's win over Detroit on Wednesday night with right knee soreness and did not return.