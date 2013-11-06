Preview: Jazz at Celtics

One of the two teams will record their first victory of the season when the Boston Celtics host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The new-look Celtics are 0-4 for the first time since the 1969-70 season as new coach Brad Stevens attempts to rebuild a roster that no longer has Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on it. Utah also is in disarray and sits 0-4 for the first time since the 1979-80 campaign.

The Jazz and Celtics are among four remaining winless teams – with Denver and Washington being the others. Utah’s slow start matches its worst since moving to Salt Lake City from New Orleans, and the Jazz lack offensive punch after letting frontcourt players Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap depart as free agents. Utah was routed 104-88 by Brooklyn on Tuesday to open a four-game road trip. Boston lost to Memphis on Monday in an effort that at least provided hope that a win is near. “Out of the four games that we’ve played, this is the best we’ve played,” said Stevens, “but it’s not much of a silver lining for the guys in the locker room or for me right now.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (0-4): Swingman Gordon Hayward will be a restricted free agent after the season and conspiracy theorists are already forecasting that Hayward might have his eye on joining the Celtics next season. Hayward was a star player at Butler under Stevens and his versatility would make him a good player for Boston to target. Of course, the Jazz have plenty of salary-cap room to match any offer Hayward receives after the season. The fourth-year pro is averaging 16.8 points, six rebounds and 4.8 assists.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (0-4): Forward Jeff Green finds himself in a scoring role with Boston trying to pinpoint offensive forces and has topped 20 points twice. But in Boston’s other two games, he had a combined total of 20 points and found himself benched for most of the second half in a loss to Detroit. Green, who is averaging 16.8 points, hasn’t previously been thrust into a go-to role and is facing an adjustment process. His highest average over his first five NBA seasons was 16.5 points, and that came in a complimentary role to Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City.

1. The Celtics have won the last five meetings – two shy of their longest mark against Utah from 1974-76.

2. Jazz C Enes Kanter is averaging 17.8 points and 9.5 rebounds and had a season-high 21 points against the Nets.

3. Boston F Gerald Wallace (11 steals) is questionable after suffering a bruised right knee in Monday’s game.

PREDICTION: Celtics 92, Jazz 89