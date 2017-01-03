Preview: Jazz at Celtics

Isaiah Thomas will aim for an encore performance when he leads the Boston Celtics into a matchup with the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Thomas erupted for a career-high 52 points - including a franchise-record 29 in the fourth quarter - in a 117-114 win over Miami on Friday and entered Monday’s action ranked fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.7).

The 27-year-old guard will continue to be relied upon as the Celtics deal with a rash of illnesses that have spread around the organization. Avery Bradley, who missed Friday’s win due to illness, returned to practice Monday, but fellow guard Marcus Smart (stomach bug) and center Tyler Zeller (sinus infection) both were admitted into the hospital over the weekend. The Jazz have won four in a row after opening their five-game road trip with a 101-89 victory in Brooklyn on Monday. Gordon Hayward scored 30 points for Utah, which has held opponents to an average of 89.5 points during the winning streak.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (22-13): Since being held to a season-low six points on 2-of-10 shooting in a 30-point loss at Golden State on Dec. 20, Hayward has averaged 25 while making 51 percent of his shots. Big man Rudy Gobert chipped in 15 points and 16 rebounds at Brooklyn and has recorded 13 double-doubles in his last 14 games. George Hill missed Monday’s win as he remains under the league’s protocol for head injuries, but fellow guard Alec Burks was able to make his season debut versus the Nets following a recovery from ankle surgery.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (20-14): Boston has produced at least 109 points in seven straight games, a stretch during which Thomas is averaging 33.9, and he even seems to be one of the few members of the organization yet to be hit with the illness. “I only fist-bump anyway. I don’t shake nobody’s hand,” he told ESPN on Monday. “When I go through doors, I go through doors (with a jersey over my hand). And I don’t get sick. So I‘m good. I don’t know the last time I got sick.” Bradley told reporters he was not yet at 100 percent but should be good to go as he tries to build on consecutive 23-point performances.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Celtics have won eight straight meetings at home.

2. Jazz F Trey Lyles is 1-of-9 from the field - including 0-of-5 from 3-point range - over his last two games.

3. Hayward shot 12-of-36 in two meetings with Boston last season.

PREDICTION: Celtics 106, Jazz 100