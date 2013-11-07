Celtics 97, Jazz 87: Brandon Bass scored 20 points and Jeff Green added 18 as host Boston won its first game of the season and handed Utah its fifth straight loss.

Kelly Olynyk scored 14 points and Jared Sullinger chipped in 12 as the Celtics halted their worst start since also losing their first four games in 1969-70. Boston forced 22 turnovers and held off a late charge by the Jazz.

Gordon Hayward scored 28 points and Enes Kanter added 22 for the Jazz, who are 0-5 for the first time since moving to Utah for the 1979-80 season. Richard Jefferson had 13 points and five steals and Derrick Favors added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Utah jumped out to a 16-3 lead over the first five-plus minutes before Boston dominated the rest of the half. The Celtics held the Jazz to eight second-quarter points and finished the half on a 47-18 surge for a 16-point halftime edge.

Boston continued to pull away by starting the third quarter with a 13-4 burst to stretch the lead to 25 and led 84-62 entering the final stanza. The Jazz began the fourth with a 17-3 run to pull within eight and eventually cut Boston’s lead to 89-83 on Kanter’s basket with 4:28 to play but got no closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah still is far off the franchise-worst start of 11 consecutive losses, set in 1974-75 when the expansion New Orleans Jazz began play. … Boston has defeated the Jazz six consecutive times. … Utah was 4-of-17 from the field during its eight-point second quarter.